Solar Eclipse could bring traffic issues for the First Coast

Jacksonville - The Federal Highway administration estimates that 200 million people are within a day’s drive of the of the path of totality. That’s about 2/3rds of the country’s population. Because so many people plan to travel for this rare event they have released some advice to stay safe on the roads.
- The Federal Highway Administration says don’t stop on the interstate or park on the shoulders of the road to watch the eclipse.
- Prepare for extra congestion along the interstates during peak eclipse times.
- Don’t take photos of the eclipse while driving.
- Don’t wear your solar eclipse glasses while driving.
- Watch out for pedestrians while on smaller roads because they will be walking around trying to get the best view of the eclipse.
- Have your headlights on during eclipse times.
- Avoid travelling if you can during the eclipse.
Here on the First Coast local agencies are echoing the advice from the federal government. The Florida Department of Transportation advises drivers here to use good judgment especially through construction zones while driving during the eclipse. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of the magnitude of the eclipse and will be out patrolling keeping people safe. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says if you are going to watch the eclipse while in your car, you should pull off the road to a safe location and don’t look directly at it without protection.
Tell us about yourself