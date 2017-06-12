South Carolina woman fires at repo man in Middleburg

A car repo in Middleburg ends with at least one shot fired.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to Quarterhorse Trail Monday morning to a “disturbance in progress”. The arrest report we’ve obtained shows a man went to the home to repossess a vehicle, when someone who was in the home fired at his vehicle.

The victim told investigators he had the repossessed vehicle already loaded on his tow truck, when the car’s owner came out. The owner tool her belongings from the car and went back in the home, and then 57-year-old Ginger Westmoreland came outside. The victim says Westmoreland got a firearm out of her vehicle and approached the repo man’s vehicle, while threatening him. The arrest report says Westmoreland fired at least one shot, hitting the repo man’s tire.

The arrest report shows Westmoreland did speak with investigators, but what she said has been redacted. While she was in the home with the owner of the car involved, Westmoreland’s address is listed as South Carolina.

She has been arrested for two felony counts- shooting in to a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.