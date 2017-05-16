An emergency suspension has been placed on the license of a St. Augustine doctor over allegations he exchanged sexual acts with patients for free or discounted medical exams and prescriptions.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Dr. Asok Kumar Ray’s office on A1A Tuesday, the same day the emergency suspension took effect. The order obtained by WOKV says Ray “engaged in a pattern of behavior” that involved trading sexual acts for drugs and exams. He’s also accused of allowing his wife to practice medicine in his office, even though she is not registered to practice in the state of Florida. As part of that, Ray would allegedly pre-sign blank prescription forms that his wife would hand out.

Additionally, Ray is accused of prescribing controlled substances to patients without performing proper medical exams, and sometimes without performing any exam at all.

Law enforcement used confidential informants and sources as well as undercover officers in their investigation of Ray. Conversations between those informants and Ray detailed in the emergency order show agreements for oral sex or other sexual acts in exchange for prescriptions.

WOKV is gathering more details from the emergency order issued by the state. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the evening.