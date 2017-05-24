Buckle up. Today is going to be the peak of our storm system as a large and powerful upper level disturbance moves across the area, triggering bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A Tornado Watch had been issued until 6pm for all counties in the NE Florida area, but it is now only in effect for Duval, Baker, and Nassau counties. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clay and St. Johns counties through 11 PM.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is a dynamic storm system and there is at least some threat for severe weather.

LISTEN: MIKE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST

“We’re going to see a lot of cloud cover today and that stops us from heating up a whole lot, but still we have a very dynamic storm system, there’s a lot of wind energy, and that all adds up to the possibility of at least some severe weather. The main threat being hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes right into this evening”, said Buresh.



One thing that is more certain is heavy rain, possibly several inches in localized area, by tonight. We may have localized flood warnings issued.

Thankfully, we clear out and turn less humid by Thursday and into the long holiday weekend. Our next chance for rain won’t come until Monday but it’s a low chance for rain/storms.

FIVE DAY FORECAST: WARM, DRY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD

Just In: Flood Warning for parts of Duval and Nassau counties. Some spots have gotten over 3 inches of rain so far. pic.twitter.com/voaCxOCD5b — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 24, 2017

KJAX has accrued 3.3 inches of rainfall today and still counting! #flwx #jaxwx — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 24, 2017

#firstalertwx WATCH: Conditions favorable for severe weather; WARNING: storm & threat is imminent - you need to take action. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/7OpguwpLCa — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 24, 2017

Tree branch falls on Mini Cooper in st Augustine. #firstalertwx knocked out power to 1 house. pic.twitter.com/B2mTKZpklp — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 24, 2017