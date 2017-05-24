Listen Live
local
Stormy day ahead for NE Florida 
By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  Buckle up.  Today is going to be the peak of our storm system as a large and powerful upper level disturbance moves across the area, triggering bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms. 

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is a dynamic storm system and there is at least some threat for severe weather. 

LISTEN:  MIKE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST

“We’re going to see a lot of cloud cover today and that stops us from heating up a whole lot, but still we have a very dynamic storm system, there’s a lot of wind energy, and that all adds up to the possibility of at least some severe weather.  The main threat being hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes right into this evening”, said Buresh. 

One thing that is more certain is heavy rain, possibly several inches in localized area, by tonight. We may have localized flood warnings issued.  

Thankfully, we clear out and turn less humid by Thursday and into the long holiday weekend.  Our next chance for rain won’t come until Monday but it’s a low chance for rain/storms.  

FIVE DAY FORECAST:  WARM, DRY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD

