Students and faculty at UNF enjoy solar eclipse

Hundrends of students and guests joined faculty outside of the Coxwell Amphitheater on the campus of the University of North Florida to view the solar eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses were handed out to those who attended.

Adjacent to the Student Union building students and faculty gazed up at the sky in the afternoon to get a glimpse of the 90 percent solar eclipse Jacksonville saw. Rain and clouds dominiated for most of the afternoon, but that didnt stop the eclipse from peaking out through a small window in the sky.

Once the big moment happened, one woman says that it is a once in a lifetime moment for her.

Another woman describes what she saw once the big moment fianlly happened.

“It was really exciting, everybody kinda cheered when it finally broke through, and we could see some, we’ve been getting little bits and pieces for a while, so when it finally got bright it was exciting.” says Theresa Campbell.

Even children were excited for this once in a lifetime event.

“It was really cool, it looked just like a lunar eclipse, but that was the sun.” says one little child.

This man has been walking around with a TV getting ready for the big moment at 2:46 @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/5LJOxij9E3 — Steven Ponson (@steven_ponson) August 21, 2017

During the event solar eclipse glasses were passed out, snowcones were sold and NASA TV was streamed closer to the peak of the eclipse in Jacksonville.