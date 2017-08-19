Support pouring in for JSO after two officers were shot

Jacksonville, FL - After two Jacksonville officers were shot on the Westside, support has been flooding social media.
FULL STORY: Two JSO officers shot
Government officials:
On my knees praying for these officers & their families. Please join me. https://t.co/nb8FmJWa0I— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 19, 2017
Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017
Praying for these officers who were shot tonight. https://t.co/xqTMnYZR9O— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017
Prayers in abundance. https://t.co/E7xA8OJyJk— Anna Brosche (@AnnaBrosche) August 19, 2017
Prayers for JSO Officers Michael Fox and Kevin Jarrell. Tragic night for law enforcement here, in Kissimmee, and across our country.— Melissa Nelson (@Nelson4SAO) August 19, 2017
"Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." Lift the families and fellow officers in prayer. https://t.co/d0QUNJJFS9— CM Greg Anderson (@CMGregAnderson) August 19, 2017
We ask everyone to continue praying for the families of the @kissimmeepolice and @JSOPIO shot in the line of duty: https://t.co/o1O3WRHfmo— Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 19, 2017
Law enforcement:
Thank you Jacksonville for the outpouring of support!! Let's all continue to keep our officers, our agency, and our city in your prayers pic.twitter.com/nBX2aLxcNw— Mike Williams (@jsosheriff) August 20, 2017
Special thank you from the bottom of our collective hearts for our Brothers and Sister at JFRD.Posted by Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville, FL Lodge 5-30 on Saturday, August 19, 2017
Our prayers are also with @JSOPIO tonight as 2 of their finest were shot tonight. https://t.co/exzxoSM6Wv— Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) August 19, 2017
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS:Tonight two of our partners with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have been shot and transported...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 18, 2017
#JSOPIO, the Orange County Sheriff's Office sends our thoughts and prayers to your injured officers. A difficult day for our LEO family.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 19, 2017
Breaking: Two Kissimmee police officers dead tonight and two @JSOPIO officers shot in unknown condition. #florida— Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) August 19, 2017
Standing with our brothers in @JSOPIO, @kissimmeepolice and across the nation. Be safe. https://t.co/CHH1vxg3Vq— FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) August 19, 2017
The Baker County Sheriff's Office stands with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police Department and the...Posted by Baker County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 19, 2017
We mourn the loss or injury of four Florida heroes If you see an officer today, thank them for protecting us. https://t.co/tiMPkZzGJf— FDLE (@fdlepio) August 19, 2017
We wish and pray that Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers Fox & Jarrell have a speedy and healthy recovery 💙 #RealHeroes @JSOPIO @jsosheriff pic.twitter.com/NNLYBkox3y— Flagler Beach Police (@FBPD) August 19, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself