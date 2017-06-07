Surveillance shows suspect in Arlington bank robbery 

A man was convicted for a second time on Wednesday in a young woman's 2011 murder. Frederick Wade was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in Kalil McCoy's 2011 death after a retrial. The second trial began Tuesday for Wade, who was convicted in McCoy's murder six years ago. In 2011, Wade was found guilty in the shooting death of McCoy. An appeals court granted a new trial after bad jury instructions. VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson' Prosecutors say Wade killed McCoy during a fight about a car window being down June 2011. McCoy, Wade and three friends were coming home from a night of partying at a Jacksonville club. On Tuesday, witnesses who were in the car testified. Kennard Mahone was sitting behind Wade in the car when the gun went off. Lynette Roebuck, McCoy's mother, said Tuesday that someone needs to be punished for what happened to her daughter. 'He killed my daughter, it wasn't an accident, he pulled the trigger,' Roebuck said. During testimony on Tuesday, Mahone said McCoy and Wade were arguing loudly. Mahone claims Wade then pulled a gun. Jacksonville named No. 2 city where everyone wants to live right now After the gun went off, Mahone describes a panic, and instead of taking McCoy to the hospital, her body was taken to a wooded area. 'He was panicking, saying he can't go to jail,' Mahone said. Mahone was sentenced to a year in jail and 12 months' probation for his part in the crime. McCoy's mother is looking for a guilty verdict for her daughter's accused killer this week. 'I want to hear 'life, life, life,' that's all I want,' Roebuck said Tuesday.