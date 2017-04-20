Suspect in custody after Beach Boulevard home invasion, sexual battery

It's a major relief for everyone on the Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Travis Jakubowski, 28, after a reported home invasion and sexual battery on Beach Boulevard earlier this week.

The unit commander of JSO's Special Assault Unit, Lt. Sharon Scott, says the arrest comes thanks to a tip from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, who reported a similar suspect description in a suspicious incident in their jurisdiction.

"The detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office worked together with the Baker County Sheriff's Office and obtained a video surveillance that showed the suspect and his vehicle. Armed with that information, detectives were able to locate the same vehicle on the video from a camera near the scene of the home invasion," says Scott.

Scott says that new information was released to the public and to patrol, who helped identify the suspect, as Jakubowski.

Jakubowski was arrested on the Southside at a family member’s residence Wednesday night, for armed home invasion, armed sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

As for the incident in Baker County, WOKV has obtained the offense report, stemming from an incident on April 14th.

According to the report, a couple claimed their 17-year-old daughter and her friend had a strange interaction with a man at a gas station.

The man is accused of staring at the two and then pulling a three foot-long Machete out of his vehicle and running his fingers up the blade. He then pulled out a large sledge hammer, before eventually implying that he was carrying a handgun.

The teen’s dad later tracked down the same man at a nearby campground, but when he approached him about the gas station incident, the man apparently drove off.