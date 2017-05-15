21 suspects arrested by JSO for soliciting minors for sexual activity

21 people have been arrested in a week-long undercover operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office targeting sex crimes against children.



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office partnered with multiple agencies including FDLE, Orange Park Police, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspects between the ages of 21 and 61 were arrested for soliciting minors for sex. Officers posing as underage children established meetings, where the arrests were made.

According to Sheriff Mike Williams, most of the suspects live in the Jacksonville area, and one is an Associate Teacher at Palencia Elementary School in St. Johns County.

24-year-old Kyle Parmenter had been hired by the St. Johns Schools in October of 2016 and is in his first year teaching in the district.

A spokesperson for the St. Johns County School District tells WOKV News they learned of the arrest on May 9th and took immediate action by suspending the teacher with pay as an internal investigation continues.

One noteworthy arrest involved a man who had recently been released from prison for armed burglary. He fled police and even rammed some of the vehicles as he resisted arrest.

“Needless to say individuals who are tolling the Internet are not always who they pretend to be and our children can never be certain of the intentions of strangers”, said Sheriff Williams.

He recommends parents always know when their children are online, and who they are communicating with.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more specifics about the individuals arrested.

#JSO Operation Watchdog: 21 suspects have been arrested for soliciting minors for sexual activity. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 15, 2017