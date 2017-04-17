4 suspects wanted after string of auto burglaries in Orange Park

Jacksonville, FL - It's another reminder to keep your car locked.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down four suspects, they believe to be responsible for a string of auto burglaries in the Cheswick Oaks area of Orange Park.
4 suspects - string of auto burglaries - Orange Park. Also entered unlocked cars on Golden Pond Blvd March 29. Call #CCSOFL (904) 264-6512. pic.twitter.com/xNBrC7KJe7— Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) April 17, 2017
According to deputies, the suspects are also responsible for entering several unlocked vehicles on Golden Pond Boulevard in the Argyle area at the end of March.
If you know any information about these suspects, you're urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself