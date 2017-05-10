SWAT sniper kills suicidal, homicidal suspect in Sandalwood 

Jacksonville, FL - A late-night SWAT call in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area leads to a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to Mindanao Drive, just south of Atlantic Blvd. late Tuesday night.
A woman had called police to say she was concerned about the safety of a cab driver. And at approximately the same time JSO says it received a call about a domestic incident inside an apartment on Mindanao Drive.
“This came following an armed dispute that occurred in an apartment where a family member had been threatened with a handgun”, said JSO Director Ron Lendvay.
Officers attempted to enter the apartment but the suspect fired multiple shots at officers. They backed off and evacuated surrounding apartments.
He refused to come out of the apartment.
“A SWAT callout was initiated as an arrest warrant was being prepared for three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon”, said Lendvay.
JSO says the suspect made suicidal and homicidal comments. A SWAT sniper witnessed the suspect open a window and point a gun at officers. The sniper fired a single shot, killing the suspect.
A gun was found inside the apartment, and JSO continues its investigation promising more details later today.
Listen for updates on Jacksonville's Morning News from 5-9am on News 104.5 FM or 690 AM.
#JSO SWAT standoff ends with officer involved shooting. Investigation continues with more information to follow. Mindanao remains closed. pic.twitter.com/mZ3EJtxQmC— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2017
#JSO continues to work SWAT call out on Mindanao Drive. Mindanao closed from Atlantic to Bahia. @JSOPIO on scene. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/l9yCIsuUz9— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2017
#JSO SWAT is working an incident on Mindanao Drive. ACTIVE SCENE - Media staging area is at 10930 Atlantic Blvd. #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2017
