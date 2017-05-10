Listen Live
clear-night
62°
H 95
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-night
62°
Clear
H 95° L 70°
  • clear-night
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 95° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 95° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 95° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

local
SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 
Close

SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 

SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL -  A late-night SWAT call in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area leads to an officer-involved shooting. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Mindanao Drive late Tuesday night. 

JSO said officers were on scene beginning at 9:30pm.  The first public notification by JSO was approximately 11:40pm.  

Then, just after Midnight on Wednesday, JSO said on Twitter that the SWAT standoff was over with an officer-involved shooting. 

It’s unclear at this hour what happened, and if anyone was injured or killed.  JSO is planning to update the public through the morning Wednesday. 

Listen for updates on Jacksonville’s Morning News from 5-9am on News 104.5 FM or 690 AM.  




Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 
    SWAT standoff ends with officer-involved shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood 
    A late-night SWAT call in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area leads to an officer-involved shooting.  The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Mindanao Drive late Tuesday night.  JSO said officers were on scene beginning at 9:30pm.  The first public notification by JSO was approximately 11:40pm.   Then, just after Midnight on Wednesday, JSO said on Twitter that the SWAT standoff was over with an officer-involved shooting.  It’s unclear at this hour what happened, and if anyone was injured or killed.  JSO is planning to update the public through the morning Wednesday.  Listen for updates on Jacksonville’s Morning News from 5-9am on News 104.5 FM or 690 AM.  
  • Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions about Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in a Tuesday afternoon briefing that took place just hours before Comey’s firing was announced. >> Read more trending news Spicer’s daily news briefing began just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The White House announced Comey’s termination in an emailed news release about 5:40 p.m. The press secretary told reporters that Comey was “notified a short time” before the announcement was made, according to the Washington Post. Related: President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey In the afternoon briefing, a reporter asked Spicer if the White House was concerned about new information that made it appear Comey “gave inaccurate testimony to the Senate” on emails forwarded by Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, to her then-husband, Anthony Weiner. “I have not asked the president or the staff about that,” Spicer replied. “But I mean, I think there’s — the one issue is I don’t think there’s any question by any account that there was classified information inappropriately shared on an unclassified system to an unclear person. I mean, that’s, to me, I think, what continues to be the takeaway.” The reporter then asked if the White House was concerned Comey may have given “inaccurate testimony.” “At this point, I have not asked and I’m not fully aware of this,” Spicer said. “I mean, I’m aware of the testimony that occurred and the inquiries, but I have yet to follow up on that, and I’d be glad to follow up.” “Does the president still have confidence — full confidence — in FBI Director James Comey?” the reporter asked. “I have no reason to believe — I haven’t asked him,” Spicer said. “So I don’t — I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this.” “And the last time you spoke about it, you said he did have confidence, but you’re not sure to say that again now?” the reporter asked. Spicer replied: “Well, I don’t — in light of what you’re telling me, I don’t want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first.”
  • Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    Congress stunned by firing of FBI Director as Democrats demand special counsel probe of Trump-Russia ties
    In a surprise move, President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, with Justice Department officials citing Comey’s bungled handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe as a main reason for his departure, as Democrats charged it was more of an effort to short circuit a probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, which they say might have ties to the Trump Campaign. It was only the second time an FBI Director had been fired – the first was when President Bill Clinton ousted William Sessions (no relation to Jeff Sessions, the current Attorney General). Let’s look more closely at the Comey firing: 1. No apologies from President Trump for firing Comey. Whether or not the White House expected such a big reaction to the firing of the FBI Director, President Trump was his usual self on this story, as he went on Twitter to jab at Democrats over Comey. The White House even put out quotes from top Democrats – which were critical of Comey – to make the case that Democrats shouldn’t mind his removal. Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017 2. For many Republicans, this was overdue. While Washington, D.C. was stunned by the Trump move, some of his most ardent supporters were very pleased, and even more so enjoyed the President’s words to the outgoing FBI Director. “I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors,” Mr. Trump wrote to Comey. One interesting part of this letter is the second paragraph, were the President notes that Comey told him – three times – that he was the target of any investigation. Best. Termination. Letter. Ever. pic.twitter.com/aPVm7h4MUW — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 9, 2017 3. Once upon a time, Trump liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, both parties went back and forth on the FBI Director like a pair of kids going up and down on a playground seesaw. When Comey said there would be no charges against Clinton over her email server, Trump was not pleased. When Comey re-opened the probe before Election Day to check out new emails, Trump praised him. “It took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan. So Trump fired Comey, citing his handling of the Clinton case. This was Trump on Comey in October, after the Clinton letter. Watch. pic.twitter.com/CjPLsxshlH — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 10, 2017 4. Once upon a time, Democrats liked and didn’t like Comey. During the 2016 campaign, there were plenty of Democrats – and Hillary Clinton campaign officials – who wanted to see James Comey leave town in manacles, convinced he had put his thumb on the scale for Donald Trump. Even last week at a Senate hearing, several Democrats made clear their aggravation with Comey. But when the President fired Comey, suddenly some of those same critics turned instantly into Comey defenders. But some Clinton aides say that’s not really what’s at work. This is the headline Trump wants. It's inaccurate. We're not defending Comey. We're calling out Trump for trying to block Russia probe. https://t.co/grjcv6hrci — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) May 10, 2017 5. Democrats ramp up calls for a special prosecutor. When it comes to questions about Russia, and 2016 election ties to the Trump Campaign, Democrats quickly called for a special prosecutor in the wake of the firing of the FBI Director, something they’ve been pushing for since the November elections. “The President’s sudden and brazen firing of the FBI Director raises the ghosts of some of the worst Executive Branch abuses,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. On Comey, this is a flash back to the days of Richard Nixon. We need an independent investigation and Congress must stand up to @POTUS! — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) May 10, 2017 6. Some Republicans express concern about Comey firing. There were GOP voices who were not on board with the firing of the FBI Director by President Trump. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he found the timing “very troubling.” Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) labeled part of Mr. Trump’s letter to Comey, “bizarre.” The Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was even more blunt: “I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” Burr said. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said the public deserves “an explanation for his immediate firing.” I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017 7. What happens to the Russia investigation? Technically, nothing changes with the FBI’s Russia probe, as career officials who have been involved with it in the National Security Division, along with the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, will push ahead with their probe. 8. Comey has stood by his handling of the Clinton email case. Just last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey defended how he handled the matter during the 2016 campaign, basically saying he felt like he needed to speak out, because to stay quiet – as normally would happen – might send a signal that something (or someone) was being protected by the FBI. “Even in hindsight, and this has been one of the world’s most painful experiences, I would make the same decision,” Comey said. FBI Dir. James Comey: 'It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election.' https://t.co/C1OKDyvELp pic.twitter.com/1LduBzhqDi — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 3, 2017 9. What were the reasons given for his firing? The White House issued a three page rundown by Rod Rosenstein, the new Deputy Attorney General, that spelled out the case against Comey, accusing him of violating norms of the Justice Department, and ignoring guidelines for how to handle investigations which don’t lead to criminal charges. “Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes,” Rosenstein wrote. The Rosenstein letter is remarkable. Comey is being fired for his press statement in July 2016 about Clinton https://t.co/RlUBQf4x00 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 9, 2017 10. Nixon Library trolls Twitter on Comey. A few weeks ago, it was the Carter Library that poked at President Trump, by noting Jimmy Carter’s 100 day record in terms of laws passed, executive orders issued and approval rating in the polls. Then, as news of the Comey firing spread on Tuesday, the Nixon Library in California did its best to spread some smiles on Twitter, saying President Trump had just done something that even Mr. Nixon had not. FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017 Look for this story to keep bubbling for several days – especially since President Trump will meet on Wednesday with the Russian Foreign Minister.
  • Comey first heard he was fired from television reports; thought it was a prank
    Comey first heard he was fired from television reports; thought it was a prank
    Former FBI Director James Comey heard he was fired by President Donald Trump from news reports as he was speaking to a group of FBI employees in Los Angeles, several media outlets are reporting.  According to some of those in attendance, Comey laughed when he saw a news flash that said he had been fired, and said he thought it was a funny prank. Soon after, his staff signaled him to come into a nearby office where he was told the news was not a prank, and that the president had, indeed, fired him. He was told that a letter had been delivered to the FBI headquarters in Washington confirming that he had been dismissed.
  • President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from the White House press office: “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.  A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.” Comey, 56, was nominated for the FBI position in 2013 by President Barack Obama.  >> Read more trending news >> Related: Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?  The firing comes after Comey told said in sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, some of which contained classified information.  >> ﻿Related: What is a ﻿Related: What is a FISA warrant? The FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that most of the emails with classified information were not because of the forwarded emails. It said only “a small number” of the emails were forwarded. Most of them had been backed up from other devices. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?  In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.  “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.