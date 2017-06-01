“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: 2017 hurricane season underway!

Dayton police issued a man a citation for public intoxicationafter he overdosed in a restaurant booth where he was eating lunchwith a 9-year-old girl on Sunday. >> Read more trending news A child endangerment-related criminal summons has been requestedfor Elvis Thaxton, 37, in addition to the citation, according to aDayton police incident report. Police and emergency medical crews were dispatched to a restaurantin the 3200 block of North Main Street around 1:12 p.m. for a reportof a customer who was not breathing, according to the policeincident report. Officers reported the child, his niece, was crying and upset whenthey arrived. Thaxton was overdosing in the booth where they wereeating lunch, according to police. The child told officers she and Thaxton traveled to the restaurantin an ice cream truck. “Elvis was laying on the bench with very shallow breathing andmaking a snoring sound,” wrote Dayton Police Officer Joseph Watson. Medics administered four doses, eight milligrams, of Narcan,according to the police incident report. “Elvis eventually came to and stated to the medics that he did nottake anything,” Joseph wrote. Thaxton was transported to Grandview Hospital for treatment. Whenpolice came back to talk to him, he had checked himself out of thehospital on the same day against medical advice, according topolice. What is Narcan? Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a medicationthat can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (heroin orprescription pain medications). When administered during anoverdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain andquickly restores breathing. Naloxone has been used safely by medicalprofessionals for more than 40 years. If naloxone is given to a person who is not experiencing an opioidoverdose, it is harmless. If naloxone is administered to a personwho is dependent on opioids, it will produce withdrawal symptoms.Withdrawal, although uncomfortable, is not life-threatening.Naloxone does not reverse overdoses that are caused by non-opioiddrugs, such as cocaine, benzodiazepines (e.g. Xanex, Klonopin andValium), methamphetamines or alcohol. Naloxone must be administered by a third-party because theoverdose victim is unconscious or otherwise incapable ofadministering the medication personally. Due to a 2015 change inOhio law, a pharmacist or pharmacy intern under the directsupervision of a pharmacist can dispense naloxone without aprescription..
