Local
"Talking the Tropics With Mike": Double trouble - "Bret" & soon sis "Cindy"
“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Double trouble - “Bret” & soon sis “Cindy”

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Double trouble - “Bret” & soon sis “Cindy”

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Double trouble - “Bret” & soon sis “Cindy”

By: Michael Buresh

Two systems over the Atlantic Basin: "Bret" far Southern Caribbean.... & what's likely to become "Cindy" over the Central Gulf of Mexico......

Impacts on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.: Zero.

The area of "disturbed weather" -- wave '93L' / potential tropical cyclone #3 -- continues to produce numerous albeit pretty disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the Western Caribbean northward into the Gulf of Mexico.  After "jumping" north Mon., the surface low has a decent circulation over the Central Gulf just about due south of New Orleans . The low pressure continues to be heavily weighted on the right side - in other words, most of the heavy rain, squalls & storms are over the eastern portion of the low pressure area.  This slow festering if you will -- with a system tilted to the right -- is pretty classic for early season tropical systems.  It's possible "Cindy" will be initially classified as subtropical (not a pure warm core yet).

The GFS forecast model is still trending west & is more in line with the European & UKMET (a pretty reliable model during last year's hurricane season) showing a track more to the west.  It looks like the low will take an alleyway toward Louisiana & Texas - between two strong upper level highs - the sprawling Bermuda high over the Central/Western Atlantic & a building ridge over the SW U.S.  

This system will not have a major impact on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.  Heavy tropical-like rains will occur through midweek with or without a direct tropical storm hit.  The heaviest rain will be closer to the low from the Florida Panhandle west to Texas where total rainfall will exceed a foot along with a threat for isolated tornadoes.  Tropical storm WATCHES & WARNINGS extend from the upper Texas coast to SE Louisiana.

Spaghetti plots for the Gulf disturbance:

Gulf of Mexico satellite imagery shows very strong convection but an exposed low (the storms do not wrap around the center):

Water vapor imagery below shows the expansive tropical moisture plume from the S.W. Atlantic & Florida extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific. 

Surface disturbance over the Gulf:

"Bret" in the SE Caribbean:

Heavy rain for much of the eastern half of the U.S. this week.... particularly near the Gulf Coast as tropical moisture surges north in association with the Gulf tropical disturbance.  Rainfall could reach 15"! near New Orleans with 4-6" north into Tennessee.  Major flooding is a concern this week along the I-10 corridor from the Fl. Panhandle to Texas as well as the Southern Appalachians west to the Mississippi River.....

Meanwhile....  tropical storm "Bret" was upgraded late Monday. Tropical storm force wind gusts - & possibly sustained winds - will affect the far southern Lesser Antilles as well as the north coast of Venezuela & Aruba through early Wed. The system will move steadily W/NW then W steered by the large upper level high over the Atlantic.  Interaction with land + increasing shear will limit "Bret" which will stay far to the south of Florida so no local impacts.

Radar imagery from Northern Venezuela:

Spaghetti plots for wave "Bret":

It's awfully early in the season to see an African wave develop into a tropical cyclone such as "Bret" has managed to do.  Nothing organized moving off Africa for the moment, but there are still some decent tropical waves for this early in the season:

An analysis of wind shear shows why significant strengthening has been -- & will be -- difficult for tropical waves.  Shear exceeds 50 knots across much of the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean & SW Atlantic:

]]>

The Latest News Headlines

  How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy
    How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy
    We are getting a better idea how three teenagers were able to escape from the Jacksonville Youth Academy late Sunday night.  Three security guards at the facility, which is operated by G4S Youth Services, were overpowered by 15 year-old Justin Silva, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 16-year-old Derek Browley. According to an incident report, Luther Davis asked if he could leave his room and use the restroom.  While he was in the restroom, Silva hailed a security guard to his bunk room.  As the guard opened the door, Browley punched the guard on the mouth.  Silva and Browley, who share a room, fled on food.  Three security guards attempted to detain the suspects but were unsuccessful.  Their portable radios fell on the ground during the incident. The teens threw the radios at the guards, striking one in the face.   The teens used the keys taken from one of the guards to open the east exit door.  They ran outside and climbed a high exterior fence to escape the facility.  Each of the three security guards sustained injuries during the escape. According to court records, Silva had previous charges including Grand Theft and non-law violation of probation.  Davis had previous charges of Burglary and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.  Browley had previous charges including Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Battery, and Robbery/Carjacking without a firearm or weapon.  The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice sent us this statement about the escape:  The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes incidents that occur at our programs very seriously to ensure the safety of both youth and staff. DJJ was notified by the contracted provider for Jacksonville Youth Academy of the escape of three youth and law enforcement was immediately notified. DJJ will continue to work with law enforcement as well as conducting our own investigation of this incident to confirm that all policies and procedures were followed by contracted staff. If a failure to follow those policies and procedures is identified, the contracted provider will be held fully accountable. 
  Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier, 22, of Wyoming, Ohio, has died from injuries sustained during detainment in North Korea.  >> Read more trending news  University of Cincinnati Medical Center released a statement on behalf of Fred and Cindy Warmbier, Monday afternoon.  “It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.  It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost future time that won't be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds. But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched Wyoming, Ohio and the University of Virginia to name just two that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family.  We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.  When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands. He looked very uncomfortable almost anguished. Although we would never hear his voice again, within a day the countenance of his face changed he was at peace. He was home and we believe he could sense that.  We thank everyone around the world who has kept him and our family in their thoughts and prayers. We are at peace and at home too.” The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.” They said they were choosing to focus on the time they were given with their “warm, engaging, brilliant” son instead of focusing on what they had lost. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner. The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea last week. Doctors said he returned with severe brain damage, but it wasn’t clear what caused it. Parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier told The Associated Press in a statement the day of his release that they wanted “the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime ” and expressed relief he had been returned to “finally be with people who love him.” He was taken by Medivac to Cincinnati, where he grew up in suburban Wyoming. He was salutatorian of his 2013 class at the highly rated high school, and was on the soccer team among other activities. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  "Talking the Tropics With Mike": Double trouble - "Bret" & soon sis "Cindy"
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Double trouble - “Bret” & soon sis “Cindy”
  Ohio teenager electrocuted in Lake Erie, dies in freak accident
    Ohio teenager electrocuted in Lake Erie, dies in freak accident
    An Ohio teenager died in a freak accident in Lake Erie after he was electrocuted while trying to save his struggling father and the family dog, authorities said. >> Read more trending news Evan Currie, 19, from Dublin, Ohio, had just arrived Friday at a marina on South Bass Island, a popular summer resort in western Lake Erie, with his family on their 33-foot boat. The Curries plugged their boat in for shore power when the family dog fell overboard. The father, Jeffrey Currie, jumped in after the dog and began struggling in the water, according to WJW TV. That’s when Evan and his brother went in after their father. They, too, began struggling in the water. When the shore power was turned off everyone made it out of the water except Evan. He was given CPR, but did not survive, officials said. An investigation is underway by the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Latest News Videos

