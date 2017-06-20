Listen Live
Local
"Talking the Tropics With Mike": Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm "Cindy"
Close

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”

By: Michael Buresh

Gulf disturbance has been upgraded to "Cindy"... "Bret" over the far Southern Caribbean......

Impacts on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga from either system.: Zero.

Wave '93L' / potential tropical cyclone #3 -- has become tropical storm "Cindy".  After "jumping" north Mon., the surface low has a decent circulation over the Central Gulf just about due south of New Orleans . The low pressure continues to be heavily weighted on the right side - in other words, most of the heavy rain, squalls & storms are over the eastern portion of the low pressure area.  This slow festering if you will -- with a system tilted to the right -- is pretty classic for early season tropical systems.  It's possible "Cindy" will be initially classified as subtropical (not a pure warm core yet).

It is somewhat historical to have two named storms in the Atlantic Basin at the same time during June.  According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado St., June 1909, 1959 & 1968 had two tropical cyclones at the same time.  And while June is -- on average -- not a real active month for the Atlantic Basin averaging 1 named storm every other month... the last 2 June's have been the opposite with 3 named storms last year in June... & 2 as recently as 2013 & 2012.

As for track.... the GFS forecast model continues to trend west & is more in line with the European & UKMET (a pretty reliable model during last year's hurricane season) showing a path more to the west.  It looks like "Cindy" will take an alleyway toward Louisiana & Texas - between two strong upper level highs - the sprawling Bermuda high over the Central/Western Atlantic & a building ridge over the SW U.S.  

This system will not have a major impact on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.  Heavy tropical-like rains will occur through midweek with or without a direct tropical storm hit.  The heaviest rain will be closer to the low from the Florida Panhandle west to Texas where total rainfall will exceed a foot along with a threat for isolated tornadoes.  Tropical storm WATCHES & WARNINGS extend from the upper Texas coast to SE Louisiana.

Spaghetti plots for "Cindy":

Gulf of Mexico satellite imagery shows very strong convection but an exposed circulation center (the convection does not wrap around the center):

Water vapor imagery below shows the expansive tropical moisture plume from the S.W. Atlantic & Florida extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific. 

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

"Bret" in the SE Caribbean:

Heavy rain for much of the eastern half of the U.S. this week.... particularly near the Gulf Coast as tropical moisture surges north in association with the Gulf tropical disturbance.  Rainfall could reach 15"! near New Orleans with 4-6"+ north into Tennessee.  Major flooding is a concern this week along the I-10 corridor from the Fl. Panhandle to Texas as well as the Southern Appalachians west to the Mississippi River which includes many summer tourist spots.....

Meanwhile....  tropical storm "Bret" was upgraded late Monday. Tropical storm force wind gusts will affect the far southern Lesser Antilles as well as the north coast of Venezuela & Aruba through early Wed. The system will move steadily W/NW then W steered by the large upper level high over the Atlantic.  Interaction with land + increasing shear will limit "Bret" which will stay far to the south of Florida so no local impacts.  In fact, "Bret's" organization is starting to show some degradation due to the increasingly hostile environment.

Radar imagery from Northern Venezuela:

Spaghetti plots for wave "Bret":

It's awfully early in the season to see an African wave develop into a tropical cyclone such as "Bret" has managed to do.  Nothing organized moving off Africa for the moment, but there are still some decent tropical waves for this early in the season:

An analysis of wind shear shows why significant strengthening has been -- & will be -- difficult for tropical waves.  Shear exceeds 50 knots across much of the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean & SW Atlantic:

  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”
  • JSO working to identify armed robbery suspect last seen on Philips Highway
    JSO working to identify armed robbery suspect last seen on Philips Highway
    More than a week after a reported robbery at the Circle K Store in the 12400 block of Philips Highway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.   JSO says an armed suspect entered the store at about 1:00 am on June 12, approached the counter, and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. As the clerk reached to get the cigarettes, the suspect mumbled 'give me all the cash' and pulled out a gun.   The clerk complied and the suspect left the store. We're told he was last seen crossing Philips Highway.   Police describe the suspect as 6'2” tall and 220 lbs., unshaven, and wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.   If you know who he is, or where he is, you're urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
  • Nazi treasures found in hidden Argentinian room
    Nazi treasures found in hidden Argentinian room
    A treasure trove of Nazi artifacts has been discovered near the capital of Argentina. It’s being called the biggest collection found in the country’s history, The Associated Press is reporting. Approximately 75 items were found in the home of an unnamed collector in Beccar, a Buenos Aires suburb. Police believe the items were originally owned by high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II, the AP reported. >> Read more trending news  Some of the items came with original photographs from the time period. Some show Adolf Hitler with the items. The collection included toys that experts said may have been used to indoctrinate children, a statue of the Nazi eagle above a swastika and a Nazi hourglass. The investigation that led to the discovery after officials found artwork they said was of illegal origin in a local gallery, the AP reported. Interpol started following the collector and raided his home in early June. Police said they saw a large bookshelf that caught their attention. When they moved it, they found a hidden passageway. The collector is free but is still under investigation, the AP reported. Argentina was a place of escape when high-ranking Nazis left Europe trying to escape war crimes allegations. Some of the most well known made their way to the South American country, like Josef Mengele, who lived there for a decade.  Mengele is called the “Angel of Death” and was a Nazi doctor who performed experiments at Auschwitz. He died in Brazil in 1979 of a stroke while swimming, according to History. Adolf Eichmann was also living in Buenos Aires before he was captured by Israeli Mossad agents, the AP reported. Eichmann was executed by hanging in 1962.  Officials did not say who the discovered items originally belonged to, but they noted that they found medical devices within the artifacts, the AP reported. 
  • Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
  • Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday. >> Read more trending news A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again. Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook. << Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning. The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video. >> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own. “It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters
