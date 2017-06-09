Weak low pressure is slowly moving to the east away from Florida taking the tropical moisture with it.... for a while. There has been a flare up of convection over the Western Caribbean & Belize which appears to be tied to a weak surface trough & approaching upper level trough. Surface tropical development is unlikely. But this gathering tropical moisture will surge north next week setting the stage for another round of heavy rain & storms for Florida including Jacksonville & SE Ga.

Water vapor imagery below shows drier mid & upper level air taking up residence over most of the Gulf of Mexico as well as a good part of Florida.

The convection over the Western Caribbean might be hinting at long term tropical development though there is nothing imminent. Several long range forecast models -- the American GFS in particular (& remarkably consistently) - has been hitting on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development the week after next (approx. June 18-23rd). General low pressure does seem likely at lower latitudes (below 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - could be an area to closely watch over the next 1-2 weeks. The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for next weekend & indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. This might be a favored area for some early season tropical mischief but would take some time manifesting itself (if at all!). The European forecast model has jumped onboard too lending some confidence to an early season tropical system in an area favored during the first month of the hurricane season.

The map below is the GFS model for early Mon., June 19th. Models have recently trended a little more south & west & a little slower. OF COURSE - this is really long range so there be changes & adjustments(!).

From St. Johns County:

To expedite residential and business re-entry in the event of an emergency, St. Johns County has discontinued the Re-entry Tag Program. Evacuated residents and business owners east of the Intracoastal Waterway now only need to provide proof of address with a driver license, state-issued identification card, or another form of identification such as a utility bill or lease agreement. Re-entry tags are no longer issued, nor will they be required for re-entry into impacted neighborhoods. For more information, please call St. Johns County Emergency Management at 904.824.5550.

