“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Low pressure approaching Florida

Weak low pressure over the Northern Gulf of Mexico is hugging the Florida Panhandle coast & will slowly east/northeast emerging over the W. Atlantic Thursday. No true tropical development is expected but lots of rain will continue to soak Fl. & much of the far SE U.S. through early Thu.

In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds will occur at times, especially in & near bands of t'storms. Some dry mid level air wrapping into the low may enhance the intensity of afternoon/evening t'storms over land if some instability (sun) can be realized between bands of storms.

Map below (from Storm Prediction Center) is "Precipitable Water" in the atmosphere & shows just how moist our atmosphere is with an avg. of 2+" of PW. "Wet" this time of year is about 1.5-1.75", so this moisture-laden air will lead to very heavy rainfall amounts across Fl. & Ga. PW's are near 2.5" over S. Fl.! where rainfall amounts will be even greater - excellent news for an area that has still been battling drought conditions.

Water vapor imagery below confirms the very moist air mass with some dry air trying to wrap into the area of low pressure.

Radar imagery below courtesy S. Florida Water Management District:

While there is nothing brewing at the moment, some long range forecast models -- the American GFS in particular - has been hitting on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development the week after next. General low pressure does seem likely at lower latitudes (below 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - could be an area to closely watch over the next 1-2 weeks. The forecast chart below is at 500 mb for a week from this weekend & indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. This might be a favored area for some early season tropical development but would take some time manifesting itself (if at all!).

The map below is for early Tue., June 20th & does show what could be a tropical low over the Southern Gulf of Mexico:

