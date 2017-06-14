Listen Live
Local
"Talking the Tropics With Mike": New wave moves west off Africa
By: Michael Buresh

There are no areas of immediate tropical concern over the Atlantic Basin.  General "storminess" continues from Florida to Central America associated with deep tropical moisture.  General storminess continues over the Caribbean.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. extending southwest through much of the eastern half of the Gulf, NW Caribbean & Eastern Pacific.  A cluster of t'storms over the SW Caribbean is tied to a weak tropical wave.  This area -- & even the E. Pacific on the west side of Central America may be the genesis area for potential tropical system next week.

Long range forecast models - & the overall pattern - continue to hit on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development (approx. June 18-23rd).  General lower pressures are likely at lower latitudes (south of 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - could be an area to closely watch over the next week or so.  The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Mon., June 19th indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico.  This could very well be a favored area for some early season tropical mischief but would take some time manifesting itself (if at all!).  The European forecast model is onboard too... lending some confidence to tropical development in an area generally favored during the first month of the hurricane season.  The early call is for a tropical low near the Yucatan Peninsula early next week.  Interaction with land -- Yucatan Peninsula - may inhibit much development initially.  It would seem the Western Gulf  - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area to watch as an expanding upper level ridge of high pressure would keep the system well west of Florida. Still plenty of time to see how things might evolve.

Favored areas for tropical development during June: 

Meanwhile.... an unseasonably strong tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa & is moving west.  It's awfully early in the season to see a wave of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the wave were to develop.  Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on.

]]>

  • Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?
    Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana. Scalise is an advocated  for gun ownership. He introduced the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act. The act eases federal restrictions on interstate gun purchases. He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the DC gun ban. He has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Illinois, according to authorities. He owns a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    The House of Representatives postponed most scheduled business after a morning shooting at a baseball practice for Republicans lawmakers, which injured one GOP leader, several officers and at least one GOP staffer, as security was tightened around Capitol Hill and near the White House in response to the attack. The office of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that he had been wounded, and said he was in stable condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital. “Luckily no one appeared to be killed,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the Republican baseball team, which was gathered at a field in suburban Virginia for a regular practice, getting ready for this week’s charity Congressional baseball game. “Several security people were hit, one of our staffers was hit, Scalise was hit,” Barton said, as he described how his young son had hid from the attack. This is not just an attack on Republican Members of Congress, it's an attack on our colleagues, our friends and the institution we represent — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017 Most work for House members was put on hold in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as lawmakers were summoned to a morning security briefing. On Capitol Hill, police had closed off the plaza in front of the Capitol, but tours were still being conducted for those visiting the House and Senate. US Capitol plaza closed off right now pic.twitter.com/TGyLBKhdZ5 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
  • Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game. Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed. Here is a statement released by Scalise’s office:
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: New wave moves west off Africa
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: New wave moves west off Africa
