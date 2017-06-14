“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: New wave moves west off Africa

There are no areas of immediate tropical concern over the Atlantic Basin. General "storminess" continues from Florida to Central America associated with deep tropical moisture. General storminess continues over the Caribbean.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. extending southwest through much of the eastern half of the Gulf, NW Caribbean & Eastern Pacific. A cluster of t'storms over the SW Caribbean is tied to a weak tropical wave. This area -- & even the E. Pacific on the west side of Central America may be the genesis area for potential tropical system next week.

Long range forecast models - & the overall pattern - continue to hit on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development (approx. June 18-23rd). General lower pressures are likely at lower latitudes (south of 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - could be an area to closely watch over the next week or so. The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Mon., June 19th indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. This could very well be a favored area for some early season tropical mischief but would take some time manifesting itself (if at all!). The European forecast model is onboard too... lending some confidence to tropical development in an area generally favored during the first month of the hurricane season. The early call is for a tropical low near the Yucatan Peninsula early next week. Interaction with land -- Yucatan Peninsula - may inhibit much development initially. It would seem the Western Gulf - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area to watch as an expanding upper level ridge of high pressure would keep the system well west of Florida. Still plenty of time to see how things might evolve.

Favored areas for tropical development during June:

Meanwhile.... an unseasonably strong tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa & is moving west. It's awfully early in the season to see a wave of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the wave were to develop. Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on.

