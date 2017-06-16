Listen Live
Local
“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Stormy Caribbean... Central Atlantic tropical wave
Close

"Talking the Tropics With Mike": Stormy Caribbean... Central Atlantic tropical wave

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Stormy Caribbean... Central Atlantic tropical wave

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Stormy Caribbean... Central Atlantic tropical wave

By: Michael Buresh

Widespread but disorganized storminess continues over the Western Caribbean.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. / W. Atlantic extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific. 

No surface low has emerged yet over the W. Caribbean....

Western Caribbean/Southern Gulf of Mexico tropical development essentially centered on the Yucatan Peninsula continues to look probably late in the weekend into the early & middle part of next week (approx. June 18-23rd).   The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Wed., June 21st & shows two very dominant centers of high pressure.  The expansive Bermuda high is over the Central Atlantic while a second intensifying high is over the Southwest U.S.  So development near the Yucatan Peninsula - which may be interrupted or slowed by interaction with land - appears to be far enough west so as to be steered by the U.S. upper level high.  Therefore, the Western Gulf  - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area most likely to be impacted - far to the west of Florida.  If somehow the possible tropical cyclone ends up farther east, then a "shoot" north between the two highs would be something to be concerned about but such a scenario seems unlikely at this point.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June: 

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west.  It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop.  Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on. The lead low latitude wave at about 5 degrees N., 35 degrees W is particularly active & will continue to speed steadily west, eventually a little northwest on the underside (south) of the broad & large Bermuda high centered over the Central Atlantic.

 

]]>

The Latest News Headlines

  • West Mims Wildfire now 99% contained
    West Mims Wildfire now 99% contained
    The West Mims wildfire, which started in early April with a lightning strike, is now 99% contained.  The fire is still 152,515 acres in size.  67 fire personnel from the Florida and Georgia Forestry divisions are still assigned to the fire.  The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the only hot spots now are in the southeast section of the fire, but fire managers are confident the perimeter around the fire has increased.   All county-wide burn bans in the area immediately around the fire have now been lifted, as has the burn ban on the Refuge itself. That means visitors can now use charcoal grills in designated picnic areas, and can have campfires in approved rings.  Daily rainfall as we’ve entered our wet season has been extremely helpful for firefighters.
  • Mandarin BB&T Bank robbed Friday morning 
    Mandarin BB&T Bank robbed Friday morning 
    The BB&T Bank on San Jose in Mandarin was the scene of an armed bank robbery Friday morning.   The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 9:30am.   A man walked in, showed employees a gun, and demanded cash.  He’s described as a black man, 5’8’’ and around 170-180 lbs., wearing a dark hat and a blue New York Yankees jacket.  That description is similar to a suspect who is linked to at least two other bank robberies in the last month.   After leaving the bank, the suspect took off running northbound on San Jose Blvd.   Three tellers were inside the bank and have been interviewed by police. 
  • Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    A woman accused of convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge.  Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy. Carter broke into tears as Judge Lawrence Moniz began to read his decision, explaining that 'some explanation of my verdict is warranted.' '[Her] actions constituted wanton and reckless conduct by her,' Judge Moniz said.  >> Read more trending news Moniz said the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly, but that she did not directly cause his death. 'His research was extensive...he secured the generator...located his vehicle,' Moniz noted. 'However, he breaks that chain of self-causing by getting out of the vehicle.' Moniz explained a precedent he considered in a 200-year-old case, in which a man hanged himself in a prison cell hours before he was to be publicly executed for the murder of his father.  'He literally sought fresh air,' Moniz said, referring to Roy's previously unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide. Moniz noted Carter told Roy to get back into the truck after he got out, which she must have known was becoming a deadly environment.  'She instructs Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings he has expressed to her,' Moniz said.  Telling him to get back into the truck constituted 'wanton and reckless conduct,' the court found.  Moniz then indicated Carter seems to have known the gravity of the situation as she indicated to her friends in messages and conversations.  MORE: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died 'Ms. Carter had reason to know that Mr. Roy had followed her instructions and had placed himself in the toxic environment of the truck,' said Moniz.  He cited a previous case as precedent, in which 'there is a duty to take reasonable steps to alleviate the risk.' The decision not to do so is what Moniz cited in finding Carter guilty of manslaughter.  He continued, noting that Carter failed to tell anyone of his plans nor to 'issue a simple instruction to get out of the car.' In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter knew what she was doing when she encouraged Roy to kill himself and tried to use him for attention.  Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages. They say she told Roy to 'get back in' his truck when he became frightened while trying to kill himself with carbon monoxide. Carter's attorney, Joseph Cataldo argued Roy was simply forcing Carter to be part of his second attempt. Carter's lawyer has argued that Roy had attempted suicide previously and made his own decision to take his own life. Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will take the statements and evidence under advisement in order to make a ruling. Once his ruling is made, Moniz said he will announce it in open court the following morning.  MORE: Death by text? What’s at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
  • Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    A massive, deadly fire engulfed a high-rise in London. >> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now
    Congressman shot at GOP event: What we know now
    At least five people were injured when a gunman opened fire Wednesday on a group of Republican lawmakers gathered to practice for an upcoming charity baseball game. >> Read more trending news President Donald Trump said the shooter, identified by officials as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, died after police returned fire while responding to the attack around 7 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia. >> Photos: Congressional baseball practice shooting Here’s what we know:
The Latest News Videos

