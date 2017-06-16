Widespread but disorganized storminess continues over the Western Caribbean.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. / W. Atlantic extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific.

No surface low has emerged yet over the W. Caribbean....

Western Caribbean/Southern Gulf of Mexico tropical development essentially centered on the Yucatan Peninsula continues to look probably late in the weekend into the early & middle part of next week (approx. June 18-23rd). The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Wed., June 21st & shows two very dominant centers of high pressure. The expansive Bermuda high is over the Central Atlantic while a second intensifying high is over the Southwest U.S. So development near the Yucatan Peninsula - which may be interrupted or slowed by interaction with land - appears to be far enough west so as to be steered by the U.S. upper level high. Therefore, the Western Gulf - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area most likely to be impacted - far to the west of Florida. If somehow the possible tropical cyclone ends up farther east, then a "shoot" north between the two highs would be something to be concerned about but such a scenario seems unlikely at this point.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June:

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west. It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop. Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on. The lead low latitude wave at about 5 degrees N., 35 degrees W is particularly active & will continue to speed steadily west, eventually a little northwest on the underside (south) of the broad & large Bermuda high centered over the Central Atlantic.

