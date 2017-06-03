A plume of deep tropical moisture continues to funnel from the E. Pacific across Mexico & Central America into the Gulf of Mexico then into Florida. This set-up will continue to help promote the develop of heavy clusters of showers & t'storms.

Imbedded within this "river" of moisture is a tropical disturbance - the remnants of Beatrize which came ashore on the Pacific side of Central Mexico Thu. evening - that has progressed over the Gulf of Mexico but with little indication of any surface reflection (low pressure) though an upper level disturbance is still evident. This feature will move northeast into the early part of the upcoming week & should serve to enhance the heavy rain potential for much of Florida including Jacksonville. It still does not appear that this upper level system will develop any surface system, but it's something to watch.

Otherwise.... the Atlantic Basin is generally quiet.

Precipitable water image below from microwave imagery (red & purple = very moist!)

"Standard" water vapor imagery:

The rainfall forecast for Fl. & SE Ga. is impressive through Wed. - 3-4"+......

As we head through the first week of the '17 hurricane season, "HurricaneStrong" (FLASH = Federal Alliance for Safe Home) is a great resource for info. & advice.

