“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical storm “Beatriz” hits Mexico

Tropical moisture is streaming northeast from Mexico across the Gulf of Mexico into the Southwest Atlantic. Imbedded within this moisture is the remnant circulation of what was tropical storm "Beatriz" which came ashore Thu. evening on the Pacific side of Central Mexico. It appears -- as would be expected -- that the mountainous terrain of Mexico has seriously shredded "Beatriz" & regeneration over the Gulf of Mexico looks unlikely (though not impossible!). We're likely to see some upper level "energy" from Beatriz emerge over the SW Gulf of Mexico over the weekend then we'll need to closely monitor the situation as there will also be a weak surface trough of low pressure in or near the Gulf.

But for right now... it would seem any possible tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico would be slow & probably rather weak. However, tropical moisture will continue to surge northeast into & near Jacksonville enhancing heavy rain potential through the middle of next week.

Water vapor imagery very nicely shows the "river" of moisture from the deep tropical Pacific northward across Central America, South Mexico then bending northeast across most of the Gulf / Fl. & into the W. Atlantic:

Courtesy CIMSS:

Colorado St. University & Dr. Phil Klotzbach issued their updated seasonal forecast coincidental with the start of the hurricane season. The numbers are up a bit. But no matter what the forecast, one should always be prepared!

