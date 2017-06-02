“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical storm “Beatriz” hits Mexico

But for right now... it would seem any possible tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico would be slow & probably rather weak. However, tropical moisture will continue to surge northeast into & near Jacksonville enhancing heavy rain potential through the middle of next week.
Water vapor imagery very nicely shows the "river" of moisture from the deep tropical Pacific northward across Central America, South Mexico then bending northeast across most of the Gulf / Fl. & into the W. Atlantic:
Courtesy CIMSS:
Colorado St. University & Dr. Phil Klotzbach issued their updated seasonal forecast coincidental with the start of the hurricane season. The numbers are up a bit. But no matter what the forecast, one should always be prepared!
<]]>
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself