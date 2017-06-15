Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Mostly Cloudy
H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track
Close

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track

By: Michael Buresh

General "storminess" & a lowering of the overall pressures continues over the Western Caribbean which is where low pressure seems destined to develop in the coming days.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. / W. Atlantic extending southwest through much of the Eastern Gulf, Caribbean & Eastern Pacific. 

Long range forecast models - & the overall pattern - continue to hit on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development (approx. June 18-23rd).  General lower pressures are likely at lower latitudes (south of 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - should be an area to closely watch over the next week or so.  The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Mon., June 19th indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. The call remains for a tropical low near the Yucatan Peninsula early next week.  Interaction with land -- Yucatan Peninsula - may inhibit much development, especiall initially.  It would seem the Western Gulf  - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area to watch as an expanding upper level ridge of high pressure would likely keep the system west of Florida. Still plenty of time to see how things might evolve.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June: 

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west.  It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop.  Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on.

 

]]>

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: Deadly shooting on southside was attempted burglary
    Police: Deadly shooting on southside was attempted burglary
    A man who was shot and killed at the Club at Town Center Apartments had broken out a window and attempted to enter a woman’s apartment.  33-year-old Michael Turner died early Wednesday as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.  According to JSO, Turner and the woman inside the apartment knew each other.  The woman has been a victim of domestic violence in the past.  She fired a handgun at Turner after he had broken out a window and entered her apartment around 6am.  Homicide detectives released the woman after interviewing her.  JSO says the investigation is active an ongoing. 
  • Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex
    Man shot and killed at St. Johns Bluff apartment complex
    Jacksonville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at The Club at Town Center Apartment complex. Officials say the victim is a black male between in the 20 - 40 age range. Officers do have a resident of the apartment complex in custody, and is considering the person a potential suspect.  JSO says they are not actively searching for any other suspects. 
  • Senate votes to strengthen sanctions on both Russia and Iran
    Senate votes to strengthen sanctions on both Russia and Iran
    In a rare show of bipartisanship on foreign policy, the Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for a bill that would toughen sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections, as well slap new sanctions on Iran for efforts to expand its long range missile program. The vote was 98-2, with only Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) voting against the measure. “This is a very, very strong piece of legislation,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who noted that in many ways it was developed “under the radar” because it was bipartisan in nature. “Today the United States Senate is asserting its responsibilities as it relates to foreign policy,” Corker added on the Senate floor. “First, it stands up to the aggression of Russia and Iran,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Final approval of the bill came a day after a 97-2 vote in favor of an amendment to the Iran Sanctions bill that puts into law existing American sanctions against Russia, dealing not only with U.S. protests over aggression in Crimea and Ukraine, but also in response to Russian cyber attacks linked to the 2016 elections. BREAKING: Senate overwhelmingly approves new package of sanctions to punish Russia for meddling in 2016 election. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2017 Currently, President Trump could relax the Russian sanctions unilaterally; these provisions would take that power away from him, and force any changes to go through the Congress. This bill still must go to the House for consideration; it’s not clear whether it will be advanced by GOP leaders there, as the Trump Administration is not pleased with some of the details. “I would urge Congress to ensure any legislation allows the president to have the flexibility to adjust sanctions,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday in an appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote to strengthen sanctions against Russia – which Senators on both parties made clear was designed to send a message on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections – came hours after President Donald Trump had again mocked the investigation surrounding those charges. They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history,” the President wrote on Twitter. As for the Iran sanctions, despite some opposition from a few officials in the Obama Administration, the plan focuses extra sanctions on Iranian support for terrorism, human rights abuses, and most importantly the work on a ballistic missile program.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track
  • More than 15% of seniors worldwide experienced abuse in the past year, research finds
    More than 15% of seniors worldwide experienced abuse in the past year, research finds
      The World Health Organization has released new global data to bring awareness to the realities of elder abuse on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. >> Read more trending news A new study supported by WHO and published in the Lancet Global Health journal found that one in six older people ages 60 and older experience some form of abuse. Researchers used the best available evidence from 52 different studies in 28 low and middle income countries in varying regions of the world.  They found that older people who experience abuse can face serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences. In the U.S., one in 10 senior citizens who live at home experience abuse, but that statistic is likely too low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WHO also released estimates on the five most prevalent types of elder abuse and found psychological abuse to be the most pervasive. >> Related: woman sucker-punched 75-year-old grandmother at Walmart, police say Rates of elder abuse by type in the past year, according to WHO:  psychological or emotional abuse: 11.6 percent  financial exploitation: 6.8 percent  neglect or abandonment: 4.2 percent  physical abuse: 2.6 percent  sexual abuse: 0.9 percent The group also found rates of abuse may be higher for elders in institutions, but researchers note that there isn’t enough data on the extent of the issue in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals. Read more here.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.