“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Two areas to track

General "storminess" & a lowering of the overall pressures continues over the Western Caribbean which is where low pressure seems destined to develop in the coming days.

Much of the Gulf has cleared out nicely for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. / W. Atlantic extending southwest through much of the Eastern Gulf, Caribbean & Eastern Pacific.

Long range forecast models - & the overall pattern - continue to hit on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development (approx. June 18-23rd). General lower pressures are likely at lower latitudes (south of 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - should be an area to closely watch over the next week or so. The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for early Mon., June 19th indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. The call remains for a tropical low near the Yucatan Peninsula early next week. Interaction with land -- Yucatan Peninsula - may inhibit much development, especiall initially. It would seem the Western Gulf - Mexico &/or Texas -- will be the area to watch as an expanding upper level ridge of high pressure would likely keep the system west of Florida. Still plenty of time to see how things might evolve.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June:

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west. It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop. Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on.

