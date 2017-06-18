The Caribbean area of "disturbed weather" -- wave '93L' -- continues to produce numerous albeit somewhat disorganized showers and thunderstorms. However, recent satellite imagery & surface analysis indicates at least some attempts at organization with low pressure very near the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The low pressure is heavily weighted on the right side - in other words, most of the heavy rain, squalls & storms are over the eastern portion of the low pressure area. This slow festering if you will -- with a system tilted to the right -- is pretty classic for early season tropical systems.

Forecast models have gone into 2 distinct "camps" when it comes to track. The GFS is by far the most east - taking a relatively weak tropical cyclone into the Northeast Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle late Tue./Wed. The European & UKMET (a pretty reliable model during last year's hurricane season) are much farther west with a track into Mexico &/or Texas. The strength of the system & positioning of two strong upper level high pressure areas will likely ultimately decide the path. A weaker system could end up farther north & northeast but the upper level strength of the highs could help in the steering to the west.... which is my favored path at this point.

Either way... the system -- which could become tropical or subtropical "Brett" -- should not have a major impact on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. The more north & east solution would be wetter for Fl. & Jacksonville, but the weather pattern is a very wet one regardless.

Spaghetti plost for the W. Caribbean wave:

Much of the Gulf has cleared out for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive from the S.W. Atlantic extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific.

A weak surface low has emerged near the Belize/Yucatan coasts....

The upper level (500mb) chart below is from the GFS for early Wed. & shows enough of a weak trough extending south to the Gulf Coast to pick up '93L'. Other global forecast models forecast the wave to miss the trough allowing steering to be controlled by a strong upper high over the SW U.S. which takes the wave much more to the west. This is a close call. Reminiscent of tropical storm "Debby" in June, 2012 when the GFS outperformed other models in taking a weak but very wet tropical storm east/northeast to Florida causing flooding rains.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June:

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west. It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop. Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on. The lead low latitude wave -- '92L' -- will be approaching the SE Caribbean within the next few days while speeding steadily west, eventually a little northwest on the underside (south) of the broad & large Bermuda high centered over the Central Atlantic.

Spaghetti plots for wave '92L':

As active as the Atlantic Basin is, an analysis of wind shear shows why organization will be difficult for tropical waves. Shear exceeds 50 knots in a west/east belt from the Gulf of Mexico across the Caribbean & across much of the Central Atlantic & will likely help -- at least initially -- to keep '93L' -- heavily weighted to the east. And the wave approaching the SE Caribbean will be battling a good deal of shear in the coming days making any sustained development slow, at best.

]]>