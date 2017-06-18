Listen Live
Local
"Talking the Tropics With Mike": Wave '93L' trying to organize over NW Caribbean
"Talking the Tropics With Mike": Wave '93L' trying to organize over NW Caribbean

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean

“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean

By: Michael Buresh

The Caribbean area of "disturbed weather" -- wave '93L' -- continues to produce numerous albeit somewhat disorganized showers and thunderstorms.  However, recent satellite imagery & surface analysis indicates at least some attempts at organization with low pressure very near the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.  The low pressure is heavily weighted on the right side - in other words, most of the heavy rain, squalls & storms are over the eastern portion of the low pressure area.  This slow festering if you will -- with a system tilted to the right -- is pretty classic for early season tropical systems.

Forecast models have gone into 2 distinct "camps" when it comes to track.  The GFS is by far the most east - taking a relatively weak tropical cyclone into the Northeast Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle late Tue./Wed.  The European & UKMET (a pretty reliable model during last year's hurricane season) are much farther west with a track into Mexico &/or Texas.  The strength of the system & positioning of two strong upper level high pressure areas will likely ultimately decide the path.  A weaker system could end up farther north & northeast but the upper level strength of the highs could help in the steering to the west.... which is my favored path at this point.  

Either way... the system -- which could become tropical or subtropical "Brett" -- should not have a major impact on Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.  The more north & east solution would be wetter for Fl. & Jacksonville, but the weather pattern is a very wet one regardless.

Spaghetti plost for the W. Caribbean wave:

Much of the Gulf has cleared out for the time being:

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture remains expansive from the S.W. Atlantic extending southwest through the Caribbean & into the Eastern Pacific. 

A weak surface low has emerged near the Belize/Yucatan coasts....

The upper level (500mb) chart below is from the GFS for early Wed. & shows enough of a weak trough extending south to the Gulf Coast to pick up '93L'.  Other global forecast models forecast the wave to miss the trough allowing steering to be controlled by a strong upper high over the SW U.S. which takes the wave much more to the west.  This is a close call.  Reminiscent of tropical storm "Debby" in June, 2012 when the GFS outperformed other models in taking a weak but very wet tropical storm east/northeast to Florida causing flooding rains.

The potential long range development near the Yucatan is a climatalogically favored area for tropical development during June: 

Meanwhile.... a couple of unseasonably strong tropical waves have emerged off the coast of Africa & are moving west.  It's awfully early in the season to see waves of this strength so far east over the tropical Atlantic... & even more unusual if the waves were to develop.  Virtually none of the reliable long term global models indicate much development, but it's something to keep an eye on. The lead low latitude wave -- '92L' -- will be approaching the SE Caribbean within the next few days while speeding steadily west, eventually a little northwest on the underside (south) of the broad & large Bermuda high centered over the Central Atlantic.

Spaghetti plots for wave '92L':

As active as the Atlantic Basin is, an analysis of wind shear shows why organization will be difficult for tropical waves.  Shear exceeds 50 knots in a west/east belt from the Gulf of Mexico across the Caribbean & across much of the Central Atlantic & will likely help -- at least initially -- to keep '93L' -- heavily weighted to the east.  And the wave approaching the SE Caribbean will be battling a good deal of shear in the coming days making any sustained development slow, at best.

 

]]>

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach.  The Florida Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north on SR-A1A/South Ponte Vedra Blvd, when an SUV that was traveling southbound made a left turn in to his path.  St. Johns County Fire Rescue says the motorcyclist was flown to UF Health, but the crash report from FHP confirms he has died of his injuries.  The crash report shows there was a 5-year-old and one-year-old in the vehicle that made the left turn. The crash report does not list any charges at this time.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Wave ‘93L’ trying to organize over NW Caribbean
  • 6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    The sheriff’s office in Polk County, Georgia is honoring six inmates who helped save an officer's life.  Deputies said the six inmates were on a work detail May 12 when an officer passed out.  >> Read more trending news One of the inmates grabbed the officer’s work phone and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates also took off the downed man’s outer carrier vest in an attempt to help cool him off.  To say thank you, the officer's family prepared lunch and desserts in the park for the inmates. 'As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two correctional officers, we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer,' the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.  Department officials said they are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved.
  • Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    Massive forest fire kills more than 60, many in their cars, in Portugal
    A massive forest fire in central Portugal has killed more than 60 people, many trapped in their cars while trying to escape the flames, and injured dozens more, officials said.  >> Read more trending news Hundreds of firefighters are battling the huge fire that Portuguese officials believe may have been sparked by lightning.  Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it 'the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” the BBC reported. Costa warned that the death toll could rise as the search for the missing continued Sunday. Thirty bodies were found inside cars and almost 20 more were found next to vehicles, Portuguese officials said. Most died from smoke inhalation and burns. Authorities have declared three days of mourning starting on Sunday. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
