“Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Weakening front over Florida

The weak front that moved through Jacksonville last week is losing its identity & is little more than a weak surface trough of low pressure over & near Florida. So tropical moisture is surging northward again & will result in heavy rain at times across Florida & nearby areas.

Water vapor imagery below shows tropical moisture is again expansive across Florida & the Southeast U.S. extending southwest through much of the Gulf, NW Caribbean & Eastern Pacific.

Long range forecast models - & the overall pattern - continue to hit on the potential for Gulf of Mexico development the week after next (approx. June 18-23rd). General lower pressures does seem likely at lower latitudes (south of 30 degrees N), so this - the Gulf - could be an area to closely watch over the next 1-2 weeks. The forecast chart below on the GFS model is at 500 mb for next weekend & indicates the "softness" - trofiness -- over the Gulf of Mexico. This could very well be a favored area for some early season tropical mischief but would take some time manifesting itself (if at all!). The European forecast model has jumped onboard too (but generally farther to the east over the Gulf) lending some confidence to tropical development in an area favored during the first month of the hurricane season. The early call is for a tropical low near the Yucatan Peninsula late next weekend/early the following week. Interaction with land -- Yucatan Peninsula - may inhibit much development initially. Still plenty of time to see how things might evolve.

The map below is the GFS model for early Mon., June 19th. The model has recently trended a little more south & west & a little slower. OF COURSE - this is really long range so there will likely be changes & adjustments(!)... with much of where a potential system goes dependent on any interaction with an upper level trough of low pressure to the north across the U.S.

From St. Johns County:

To expedite residential and business re-entry in the event of an emergency, St. Johns County has discontinued the Re-entry Tag Program. Evacuated residents and business owners east of the Intracoastal Waterway now only need to provide proof of address with a driver license, state-issued identification card, or another form of identification such as a utility bill or lease agreement. Re-entry tags are no longer issued, nor will they be required for re-entry into impacted neighborhoods. For more information, please call St. Johns County Emergency Management at 904.824.5550.

