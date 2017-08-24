At first, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a call about shots being fired at an apartment on Monaco Drive late Wednesday night.

As officers were arriving at the scene, they noticed a car feeling at a high rate of speed from the area where they received the call about gunshots. JSO tried to stop the car, but it refused to stop, inciting a police chase.

While officers were chasing the suspect vehicle, officers at the original scene of where the shots were reported to be fired, were unable to confirm that an aggravated assault with a firearm had occurred. It was during that time when the police chase was called off.

Shortly after the pursuit was called off, officers that were in the area noticed that the car had crashed at the intersection of Indian River and Trout River Blvd. Officers ran the tag and it had been reported stolen on August 21, 2017.

Officers began to search the crash site and found the teen hiding underneath a house near Aberdare Ave West.

The teen has not been identified, but he was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding along with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Earlier this week, The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a stolen Blue Audi A4 following a crime spree in the Fruit Cove neighborhood. Jacksonville Police say they do not have any evidence that links this teen to any other crimes involving a police chase or car thefts.