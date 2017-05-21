Videos posted online help Jacksonville police make an arrest in connection to fights at a local park.

JSO first responded to Simonds-Johnson Park on Moncrief Road Friday night, after being alerted through social media to videos showing a fight taking place. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jontaianna Pitts, was seen on the videos fighting with another woman, including hitting her with a closed first while the victim tried to defend herself but didn’t fight back.

The video further shows a uniformed security guard intervene, but Pitts repeatedly hit him as he tried to stop the fight, according to JSO.

﻿VIDEO: Fight at Jacksonville park caught on camera, posted on social media



About 90 minutes later, JSO says a larger fight broke out at the same location involving the same people. More videos- including some which were broadcast on Facebook Live- show Pitts hitting two people several times in the head and body with a baseball bat, while the victims were laying on the ground, according to JSO. They have been hospitalized. Police further say Pitts then used the baseball bat on a vehicle where another victim was hiding inside, including smashing the windshield and denting the hood. The victim in that car was eventually able to get out of the car and to flee on foot.

Pitts was located Saturday night and arrested for aggravated battery, felony battery on a security guard, and criminal mischief.

JSO says the investigation is still active at this time. They’re thanking the community for the tips and information submitted in connection to this case, which they say helped quickly lead to this arrest.