Teenager Reported Missing Found Safe

UPDATE at 9:35am: The family of Candace Williamson says she was on a bus to school this morning and is okay.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Candace Williams who never returned home on Sunday night.

The teen left her home on Shirley Avenue to go to Lakeshore Park. She said she would be back by 7:30 that night but never did so.

Police says Candace needs several medications at this time.

If you have seen Candace or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904.630.0500