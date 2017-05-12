THE PLAYERS: Parking and shuttle information

Jacksonville, Fl. - Parking is extremely limited at THE PLAYERS this year, so you’ll likely have to find some other options if you plan to head out to TPC Sawgrass this week. Parking passes must be obtained online, in advance, and are already sold out for Thursday, May 12.
Shuttles will pickup from three downtown Jacksonville hotels from Wed.-Sun. of tournament week.
Pickup times:
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville
• 7:45 a.m.
• 9:50 a.m.
• 10:45 a.m.
• 12:50 p.m.
Hogan Street side of the Jacksonville Landing
• 8 a.m.
• 9:30 a.m.
• 11 a.m.
• 12:30 p.m.
Riverplace Blvd. outside of the DoubleTree Riverfront
• 8:20 a.m.
• 9:15 a.m.
• 11:20 a.m.
• 12:15 p.m.
Return times:
Shuttles will leave TPC Sawgrass for the hotels on Wed.-Sat. at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, shuttles will return to hotels at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
