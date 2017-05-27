Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country. Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom. 'A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.' -- Joesph Campbell 'A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.' -- George William Curtis 'All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can't do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.' -- Norman Schwarzkopf 'Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.' -- Otto von Bismarck 'I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. ' -- Bob Riley 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' -- Plato 'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' -- Mark Twain 'The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one's country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.' -- George McGovern 'The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.' -- Stonewall Jackson 'The patriot's blood is the seed of Freedom's Tree.' -- Thomas Campbell 'These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.' -- Michael N. Castle 'They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.' -- Henry Ward Beecher