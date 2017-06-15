Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in St. Augustine Beach

A traffic stop in St. Augustine Beach leads to the arrest of three people on drug and drug trafficking charges.
SAPD says an officer found several traffic infractions on a vehicle, and the officer learned during the stop that the driver- 30-year-old Rebecca Medick, of Hastings- had a suspended license. Medick’s vehicle was then searched, and 27 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of crack cocaine were collected.
37-year-old Donald Gillespie, of Jacksonville, and 61-year-old Debora Tompkins, of St. Augustine, were also in the vehicle. All three have been arrested and transported to the St. Johns County Jail.
Medick has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Gillespie has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violation of probation. Tompkins has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
