Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

Jacksonville, FL - Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Rainfall is the primary hazard with up to 12 inches expected in some areas between the Florida panhandle and Texas.
Tropical Storm #Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall is the primary hazard with maximum totals to 12" https://t.co/Iqeygf0LEO pic.twitter.com/Vm3ADLk4xj— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2017
The system will not have a major impact on Jacksonville. Heavy tropical-like rains will occur through midweek with or without a direct tropical storm hit.
#firstalertwx T.S. "Cindy" forms.... to stay well west of Fl. @WOKVNews https://t.co/6asxBUaQtM— Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 20, 2017
The heaviest rain will be closer to the Florida Panhandle west to Texas, where total rainfall will exceed a foot along with a threat for isolated tornadoes.
Tropical storm watches and warnings extend from upper Texas to southeast Louisiana.
The path of the potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico won't necessarily change rain chances in the Northeast Florida region.
The First Alert Weather team is continuing to monitor the storm, currently named Potential Tropical Cyclone 3.
