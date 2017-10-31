Two arrested after double shooting in Orange Park

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Park West subdivision last Thursday.

19-year-old Terry Dawson is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, while 18-year-old Muhammad Benbu has been arrested for armed robbery.

WOKV is working to get more details about what led up to the shooting, and will update this story as that information is available. CCSO said last week that two people were shot after an argument between a man and woman. One of the two injured was believed to be a Good Samaritan. Both of the victims are expected to be ok.