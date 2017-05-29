Two arrested for five burglaries

Two men have been arrested, accused of at least five counts of burglary and dealing in stolen property.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jon Brynildsen and 46-year-old Willie Evans would enter vacant homes, steal appliances, and sell them to a store in Arlington. Jacksonville Police say they found 16 appliances and cleared five cases with theses arrests, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was able to clear cases as well.

Three of the burglary and dealing in stolen property counts stem from incidents close to each other- on Southern Oaks Drive, Morse Avenue, and High Bluff Road. Another set of charges deals with Fallsmill Drive near Oakleaf, and the fifth incident was in Arlington, off Merrill Road.

JSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing.