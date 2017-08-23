Listen Live
Local
Two in custody in St. Johns County following Fruit Cove break-ins 
Close

Two in custody in St. Johns County following Fruit Cove break-ins 

Two in custody in St. Johns County following Fruit Cove break-ins 
Photo Credit: SJSO

Two in custody in St. Johns County following Fruit Cove break-ins 

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle

Jacksonville, FL.  -  Two people are in custody in St. Johns County following an hours-long investigation into criminal activity in a Fruit Cove neighborhood.  

A deputy was patrolling around Lemonwood and spotted a pickup truck near the driveway of a home belonging to an off-duty deputy. The deputy who was on patrol got out of his car and walked towards the truck when it charged towards him. The deputy noticed the truck was not stopping and drew his pistol and shot at the truck’s tires while jumping out of the truck’s way. 

After hearing gunshots, the off-duty deputy went outside of his home and realized the suspects had broken into his marked patrol car. 

The truck was discovered abandoned a block away with a flat tire. The Sheriff’s Office did a check and revealed the truck had been stolen a day ago, out of the Ponte Vedra neighborhood. 

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Commander Chuck Mulligan says they believe some items were stolen from the patrol car. He did not specify what the items were but says all guns were secured and not taken. Deputies are waiting on a search warrant to search the stolen pick-up truck. 

“It appears the individual or individuals were in the community breaking into cars, and there are some other property items inside that vehicle,” Commander Mulligan says. 

Hours later around 4:00 a.m., while crews were searching deputies found another car driving in the area and discovered that it too was stolen out of the beaches area. The driver inside the stolen car refused to stop leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Duval County until the pursuit was called off. 

The stolen car is a Blue colored Audi A4 with Florida tag: DHPM58 and was last seen speeding on I-295 near Philips Highway. 


Commander Mulligan says the Sheriff’s Office believes the Audi was in the neighborhood to pick up the group of individuals in the stolen pick-up truck. 

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for three things: 

• If you have noticed your car, shed, or anything on your property has been tampered with or burglarized do not touch anything and give them a call. 

• If you encountered the individuals do not approach them a give the Sheriff’ office a call 

• If you have any security footage, please give them a call so they review the footage and possibly get a description of the suspects. 

If you notice any suspicious activity you are asked to SJSO immediately.

 


 

 

 

