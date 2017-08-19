Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says two officers who were shot during a confrontation with an armed man on the westside late Friday are in stable condition but have a long road to recovery.
“I’m happy they’re still with us and I hope they recover”, said Williams who thanked the law enforcement community for the outpouring of support.
At about 10:50pm Friday, officers responded to a home on Seaboard Avenue to a man who was making threats and fired a gun.
Three women were in the home: The suspect’s girlfriend, the girlfriend’s mother, and a friend of the family. They were hiding in a bathroom to protect themselves. We’ve also learned a 19-month-old baby was in another room in the home. None of the four victims sustained injuries.
According to the Sheriff, seven officers arrived at the home and as they planned an approach they witnessed a man and woman out front in an argument.
Those two individuals went back inside the home, and moments later officers heard gunfire coming from inside.
“That is the point of time they decided to gain entry into the house to stop the suspect”, Williams said.
The officers were encountered almost immediately inside the home by the suspect, and he opened fire on the officers.
"We’re talking about a gun battle within four or five feet of each other”, said Williams.
The suspect was shot twice by the officers and died. He is identified as 25-year-old Derrick Rashard Brabham. He had no criminal history, and according to the Sheriff, was armed with a 223 rifle.
Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers stable following shooting with suicidal suspect
Officer Michael Fox, an 11-year veteran, was struck when the rifle fire hit his gun. This was Fox’s second officer-involved shooting.
Officer Kevin Jarrell, a five-year veteran, was struck in the stomach under his protective vest. The Sheriff says Jarrell is in stable condition and still has a long road back.
Williams says the suspect had been drinking all evening Friday, which escalated to arguments and eventually threats to kill other people in the home.
“We have a violent, alcohol-fueled domestic incident”, said Williams.
Williams thanked the Jacksonville community for the outpouring of support for the wounded officers.
