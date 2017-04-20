Two local schools report potential threats on Columbine anniversary

It's been an unsettling day for both parents and students.

Two potential threats were reported in two local schools, on the 18th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

The first was in Clay County, where a Clay High School student is now being questioned by investigators after school officials find him in possession of a "shoot list".

"We discovered a student was in possession of a shoot list, which he stated was a joke," Principal Cary Dicks stated. "The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating."

That student hasn't been identified or charged at this time.

Then, in St. Johns County, the district alerted parents of a threat at Patriot Oaks Academy.

The principal sent the following message via phone and email: "This morning a parent and students reported a disturbing message posted to a Snapchat story. We worked with law enforcement to fully investigate this matter and determined no credible threat to the school, students or staff at any time. We are operating a normal school day. I appreciate your continued support as we responded to and assessed this situation."

Those disturbing images were later revealed to be pictures of the 1999 Columbine attack.

We're told the issue is being addressed with the student and law enforcement is involved.