Jacksonville, FL - WOKV told you earlier this week about two men arrested for trying to break into a dollar store in Arlington.
We now know who they are.
19-year-old Tyriek Sherwood and 18-year-old Antonio Short each had a handgun when they were arrested late Wednesday night near the Family Dollar on Monument and Saint Johns Bluff, according to the arrest reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says both men were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves when they approached the store and tried to enter through the locked front doors.
Officers at the scene noted in the reports that both men match the description of suspects believed to be behind several other recent robberies in the area. Those robberies were the reason behind special patrol efforts in that part of Arlington.
Once those officers told both men to stop, they each fled on foot in opposite directions, per JSO.
Minutes later, Short was discovered hiding under thick bushes in the backyard of a home on Hemming Road. Short suffered bite marks on his leg from when JSO released a K-9 after he refused to surrender to police.
As for Sherwood, officers found him hiding behind a fence next to a shed in the backyard of a home on Beverly Naile Road. A JSO lieutenant forced him to the ground after refusing to listen to commands, causing minor injuries to Sherwood's face, according to the report.
Both men were treated on scene by paramedics before heading to Duval County Jail.
A canvass of the area turned up several items, including a backpack, gloves, goggles, two hoodies, two skull caps, a T-shirt, black shoes and face block. Also found was a Glock 17 with a laser sight and a 30-round extended magazine, per the report.
Sherwood and Short are due in court next month. Both are charged with armed robbery and resisting an officer.
