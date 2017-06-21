Listen Live
local
Two park shootings in Jacksonville possibly connected
Close

Two park shootings in Jacksonville possibly connected

Two park shootings in Jacksonville possibly connected

Two park shootings in Jacksonville possibly connected

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL  -  Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office suspect two shootings at city parks are connected.  

A 12-year-old boy who was playing basketball at Charles “Boobie” Clark Park on Sibbald Road was shot in the leg around 7:30pm Tuesday.  He is expected to recover.

Shortly after, another shooting was reported at Yancey Park about two miles away.  A woman was grazed by gunfire while on the baseball field. She was treated at a local hospital.  

Police say the same car was described at both scenes, so they think these are related. They're looking for a light blue, possible Buick LeSabre. 




A separate shooting on Tuesday night, also on Jacksonville’s northside, left one man dead. 

Just before 10pm, JSO responded to the Shannon Ridge Apartments on Shenandoah Avenue and found two men had been shot. 

One man died, the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. JSO described both shooting victims as black men in their mid-20’s. 

Detectives were interviewing witnesses who reported several gunshots in the parking lot. 


