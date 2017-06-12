Listen Live
Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
Two shooters on run after Walmart shooting
Two shooters on run after Walmart shooting
By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Jacksonville, FL.  -  A local man is recovering after he was shot in a Walmart parking lot, but his shooters are still on the run. 

Jacksonville Police say they found a man who had been shot inside the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market off San Pablo and Atlantic. 

The victim, who has yet to be identified was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

JSO gave few details regarding the two suspects at large, but they did say they have identified two individuals. 

 

  • Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    In the dark of the morning on June 12, 2016, a shot rang out. Then another, and another, and another. Bullets were tearing through Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and at first, clubgoers didn’t know what was happening. But then the terror of what became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history set in and people started to scream. They started to run. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV It was 2:15 a.m. and people were on the floor – some dead, some dying – while the gunman continued to fire. People in the club that morning described a hellish scene lit, almost as if in slow motion, by a strobe light. By the time the attack was over, 49 people were dead, dozens were injured and Orlando would never be the same. WFTV’s Daralene Jones was startled awake that morning by a phone call from a friend in Houston who had seen posts about the shooting on social media. >> On WFTV.com: Bios of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims As she made her way to the office in the dark, Jones was hit by a flood of emotion. “The drive on the highway is foggy; I remember being scared,” she said. “I didn’t know if there was a shooter on the loose. “I remember floods of law enforcement passing me and that’s how I knew this was major.” WFTV reporter Julie Salomone was one of the first on the scene and saw the chaos, terror and sadness firsthand. “My most vivid memory of Pulse is meeting a mother on the sidewalk near Orlando Regional Medical Center,” Salomone said. “It was right as the events were unfolding. She was next to a few others who told me they just escaped the club.” >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead With a hint of uncertainty in her voice, Salomone reported from the scene as victims’ family members arrived at Pulse, hoping their loved ones were OK. “This mother had spoken to her daughter who said she was shot inside the club,” Salomone said. “Her daughter would later turn out to be the youngest victim, 18-year-old Akyra Murray. “Her mother sent me a text message after she learned her daughter had died. I could see the worry in that mother’s eyes. It was easy for me to picture my own mother and frantic she would be.” WFTV reporter Karla Ray had ended a long, busy Saturday shift and remembered hoping that Sunday would be different. “We all left the newsroom around midnight that night saying, ‘I hope tomorrow is a slow day,’” Ray said. “When (my husband) Brandon’s phone rang around 5 a.m., and I heard (WFTV executive producer) Jason (Balthazar’s) voice ask for me, I thought it was him playing a joke. “As soon as I heard his voice, I knew it was serious.” Jones said she was still haunted by the worry in Christine Leinonen’s voice as she spoke from Orlando Regional Medical Center, hoping that her son, Christopher, was safe. “During our coverage that morning, even as I sat on the anchor desk going from reporter to news conference to the scene, I prayed for her,” Jones said. “I prayed for her son. I wanted him to be alive. He was her only child. >> IMAGES: Newspaper front pages reflect Orlando massacre “Unfortunately, we could later learn that he did not survive.” “I’m the mother of an only son,” Jones continued. “My husband is an only son. My heart hurt, and still does, for her. “And my heart aches for the person who had to tell Ms. Leinonen that her only son was killed.” WFTV reporter Field Sutton remembers being at Parliament House Sunday evening when an impromptu candlelight vigil took place. “The club’s largest dance floor was silent. The lights were off and it was packed wall-to-wall with people who didn’t know what else to do,” he said. “They told me they came to Parliament House because they weren’t sure how else to respond, where else to go.” It was only after the people at Parliament House started to file out and someone thanked Sutton for being there to provide what information was available that the depth of the attack and its aftermath became apparent. >> PHOTOS: Vigils held around the world after Orlando shooting “I think sometimes in the news business, we take for granted the access we have to information,” he said. “It was then that I realized how helpless so many people felt in this community as they waited to hear the next name released of someone who died. “Hoping and praying the next name would be a stranger instead of a loved one. And then wondering whether it was wrong to hope to hear it was someone else’s loved one who died. “Thinking about the scale on which that was happening was mind-blowing,” he added. “I’ve never empathized with friends and neighbors more completely than in the moments after that interaction.” Reporter Cuthbert Langley started at WFTV the day after the attack and remembered how helpless he felt in the chaos. “I remember standing on Orange Avenue that day,” he said. “It wasn’t a street; it was more of a parking lot, filled with countless people, the hums of dozens of generators and the glare from so many lights. >> The 10 worst mass shootings in U.S. history “As I was standing there on a platform to get above some of the tents … I had a brief moment of, ‘Where the hell am I?’ “I felt guilty. Guilty because I didn’t know anyone who was at Pulse that night. Guilty because I didn’t go through the panic. Guilty because I was ‘too new’ to Orlando to be impacted.” Langley was numb that day, but when he saw Orlando pull together in the wake of the attack, that changed. “I was explaining to (a woman at the scene) that I had just moved to Orlando, and her reaction was what you’d expect,” Langley said. “I was telling her how amazed I was to see how strong this community was and she asked a question that has stuck with me a year later: ‘Do you have a community here?’ ‘No,’ I said. “She didn’t hesitate,” Langley continued. “She reached over and gave me the type of hug usually reserved for best friends who have known each other for years. She said, ‘I’m your community today.’ “She asked me how I was feeling. This is quite personal to share, but I am gay. I have spent many nights in clubs like Pulse, celebrating the freedom to be myself,” Langley said. “I was numb to think of what happened in a ‘safe place’ for many people. And just hearing a good person, a stranger nonetheless, authentically interested in how I was doing, made me cry.”
  • The 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    The 10 worst mass shootings in US history 
    The worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred in cities across the country, from Florida to California, east to Connecticut and south to Texas. The top 10 worst shootings, including the death of the killers, are:  Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016 - 50 people killed at the Pulse nightclub Blacksburg, VA, April 16, 2007 - 33 people killed at Virginia Tech  Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012 - 28 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991 - 24 people killed at Luby’s Cafeteria  San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984 – 22 people killed at a McDonald’s restaurant  Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 1966 - 18 people killed at the University of Texas San Bernardino, Calif., Dec. 2, 2015 - 16 people killed at the Inland Regional Center Edmond, Okla., Aug. 20, 1986 - 15 people killed at a local post office Littleton, CO, April 20, 1999 - 15 people killed at Columbine High School Binghamtom, NY, April 3, 2009 - 14 people killed at the American Civic Association, an immigration center
  • Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
    Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
    The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. >> PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Penguins hoist the Stanley Cup >> Read more trending news Patric Hornqvist scored the first goal of the game with 1:35 left to play. Carl Hagelin then scored the empty-net goal to seal the win.
  • Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    Trump calls Comey “cowardly” as more questions on Russia loom in Congress
    President Donald Trump on Sunday jabbed at his former FBI Director, going on Twitter to call James Comey “cowardly,” as the lawmakers in both the House and Senate are ready this week to ask even more questions of top Trump Administration officials about the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Here are some of the possibilities: 1. Attorney General Sessions. Originally, Sessions was going to testify on Tuesday before both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, as those panels conduct their regular budget hearings for 2018. But suddenly on Saturday, the Justice Department announced that Sessions would instead talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee. As of this writing, it’s not clear if that will be in open session, or behind closed doors. Democrats – who have never been the biggest fans of Sessions – say it’s time for the Attorney General to talk. 3) My mssg to AttyGen Sessions: Approps & Judiciary have oversight of DOJ. You need to testify before both in public. You can't run forever. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 11, 2017 2. Why the sudden new interest in Sessions? If you go back to Comey’s testimony of last week, he was asked why the FBI leadership had not briefed Sessions on some of the conversations that Comey had with President Trump. Comey gives a cryptic answer at one point that also made people sit up and take notice. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. He did not elaborate. It’s not clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday. 3. Still TBD – the DNI and the NSA. The Senate Intelligence Committee still wants to have a closed door meeting with the Director of National Intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency, to find out more about their conversations with President Trump on the Russia investigation. In an extraordinary moment last week, both DNI Dan Coats and NSA chief Mike Rogers refused to answer questions on the details of those exchanges. Why won’t DNI and NSA Director even tell us whether Trump asked them to interfere in Russia investigation? We need those answers. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 12, 2017 4. Other top officials in the spotlight this week. Lawmakers who want to ask about Russia will have the chance to question other top officials at various points in coming days. As mentioned above, since Attorney General Sessions is not testifying at hearings on the Justice Department budget, he’ll be replaced by the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein – who appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel for the Russia probe. Also on Friday, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will be before the House Appropriations Committee. Look for the Russia investigation to get mentioned in a variety of tangential hearings this week. Rosenstein, McCabe & Rogers all refuse to say if they took notes, wrote memos, etc. on Russia investigation — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 7, 2017 5. House Intel also pursuing leads. While the Senate Intelligence Committee has received most of the publicity of late on the Russia probe, the House Intelligence Committee has also been making noise, sending out subpoenas to some, and letters asking for cooperation to others. On Friday, the panel told the White House it wants to know if there are Trump tapes. And the same committee asked Comey for his memos about conversations with Mr. Trump. Two House Intelligence Committee letters – 1) asks for Comey's memos and 2) asks White House for Trump's tapes pic.twitter.com/ia0dWr27Rr — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 9, 2017 6. Don’t rule out Trump spurring new lines of questions. President Trump has demonstrated multiple times that his tweets can change the course of this Russia investigation. In March, it was his contention on Twitter that he was “wiretapped” by the Obama Administration. After he fired his FBI Director, then he raised the possibility that he had tapes of his conversations with Comey (the White House still hasn’t answered the question of if any tapes do exist.) On Sunday, Mr. Trump was again taking aim at Comey, labeling him “cowardly” for leaking material to the press after he was booted from the FBI. We’ll see whether the President stands back, or leans forward on Russia this coming week. I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017
