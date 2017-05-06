Two wildfires adds to smoke in the air in Jacksonville

Evacuations are in place for residents in Charlton County, Georgia due to the West Mims Fire and the smoke from the fire has also moved its way over Northeast Florida.

The latest update from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the West Mims Fire is currently 116,571 acres and 12% contained. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire today, due to the fact it grew over 3,000 acres on Fridays as dry, windy conditions pushed the fire over containment lines.

In Jacksonville, two wildfires started on Saturday, per the Florida Forest Service. There is a fire in between Racetrack Road and Philips Highway that is burning 8 acres and is 50% contained.

#RaceTrackFire is 8 acres in size and 50% contained, 2 forestry dozers are plowing fire lines but terrain is swampy- requesting heavy dozer pic.twitter.com/zG8ovnQGSG — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 6, 2017

There is another fire burning in Clay County west of Thunder Road that is also 50% contained.