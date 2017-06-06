UNF professor inside Notre-Dame Cathedral describes ‘calm’ 

UNF professor Nancy Soderberg was inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral as police investigated a hammer attack on an officer outside. Soderberg, a former ambassador to the United Nations, is visiting her niece in France.

“I was admiring the stain glass windows... and all of a sudden there was an announcement in French saying there’s been an incident and to stay calm”, said Soderberg, who was still inside the cathedral at the time of our interview.

Soderberg said she couldn’t hear anything that was happening outside because the doors to the cathedral are so thick.

“About 20 minutes later they said they’ve closed the doors, everybody has to stay calm, you can’t leave and that got everybody saying ‘what’s going on’. They opened up the entire church and a couple thousand people sat down and they then made us put up our hands in the air”, said Soderberg.

An announcement was made in both French and English that someone had hit an officer with a hammer outside, and that the person had been shot. Soderberg said it wasn’t clear what was going on.

Eventually police announced the incident was over but that they had to interview everyone on their way out.

“Then they, in French and English, did The Lord’s Prayer. I was really proud of how calm everybody was. Everybody was really respectful”, said Soderberg.

Security checked everyone’s bags as they left, and asked questions before they were allowed to leave.