local
Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 
Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 

Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 
Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax
Jacksonville, FL  -  A veteran Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer is hospitalized following a crash on the northside.

Officer Gary VanLuven was attempting to pull over a driver on MLK and New Kings Road this morning when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle. 

“His injuries are serious at this time but he is reportedly stable, so we are very thankful for that”, said Public Information Officer Christian Hancock.  

 JSO is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 630-0500.  




The Latest News Headlines

  • Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 
    Veteran Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer suffers serious injuries in crash 
    A veteran Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer is hospitalized following a crash on the northside. Officer Gary VanLuven was attempting to pull over a driver on MLK and New Kings Road this morning when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle.  “His injuries are serious at this time but he is reportedly stable, so we are very thankful for that”, said Public Information Officer Christian Hancock.    JSO is looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 630-0500.  
  • Texas girl called ‘ape,’ ‘slave’ by middle school classmates
    Texas girl called ‘ape,’ ‘slave’ by middle school classmates
    A girl at a middle school in central Texas told a fellow classmate in May that she looked like an ape. She also referred to the African-American student as a slave and pretended to whip her, according to a written report from officials at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, about 30 miles outside Austin. >> Read more trending news A male student also made a racial remark to the black student, the report said. The father of the 12-year-old girl who was harassed, Robert Ranco, said last week that the school did not appropriately discipline the girl or other students involved in the incidents. None of the students were suspended, said Ranco, who is a civil rights lawyer in Round Rock. He also said district officials did not refer to the episodes as bullying, which he believed they should have done. “It makes me feel like the school district is sweeping this under the rug,” he said.  “Georgetown ISD has had a least a few suicides in the last five years resulting from bullying. … I don’t have that concern for my daughter, but I’m sure other parents didn’t think their kids were suicidal, either.” >> Related: N.J. school district’s anti-bullying director fired for alleged bullying The Georgetown school district didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.  According to the school’s report, Ranco’s daughter “was a victim of more than one incident of racially harassing conduct from classmates.” Read more here.  
  • Beating the heat wave: 20 ways to keep cool as the weather turns hot
    Beating the heat wave: 20 ways to keep cool as the weather turns hot
    A heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast will settle in on Monday, bringing record-setting temperatures to a third of the nation.According to forecasters, the heat could last through Wednesday for areas from Oklahoma and the Midwest plains all the way to Virginia and up the East Coast.The Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for residents on Monday due to the extreme heat, according to Fox 25 Boston.The heat wave will bring highs in the 90s, but by Wednesday, temps will cool down over the region. It’s important to keep cool, so here are some tips to help you beat the heat wave.1. If you don’t have air conditioning, use box fans and ceiling fans to move air through your home.2. Open windows and doors and put the fans in front of them to push air through the house. 3. Close windows when the sun rises to keep the cooler air in until the house heats up.4. Take cool baths or soak your feet in cool water.5. Wear light color and lightweight clothing – cotton is best.6. Put sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before putting them on your bed and going to sleep. 7. Put a bucket of ice in a shallow pan and place it in front of a fan to blow cold air in your direction.8. Keep lights off; they heat up a house.9. Eat light – salads, not meatloaf.10. Hot air rises, sleep downstairs if possible.11. Drink more fluids.12. Don’t use the stove if you can help it.13. Consider purchasing cooling pillows and mattress pads. New technology helps to keep bedding materials cool.14. Try a mint body wash if you can find one. Mint has a cooling effect on the skin.15. Spicy foods can make you sweat and cool you off.16. Make sure your ceiling fan is running in a counter-clockwise movement. It will push cooler air down.17. Eat ice to cool yourself down.18. Try to go to a movie theater, shopping mall, library or some other air-conditioned building where you can sit down and cool off.19. You can find small, personal fans which are attached to cords you wear around your neck.20. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, both of which can make you feel hotter and dehydrate you.What else should you do?Check on neighbors, especially the elderly.Make sure your pet has water and shade.If you see an animal tied up without shade and water, call 911 and report it.How do you know if you have gotten too hot?Heat crampsSymptoms: spasms in the legs and abdominal, usually; heavy sweating.What to do: Get the person into a cool spot; give sips of cool waterHeat exhaustionSymptoms: Heavy sweating even when skin is cool; fainting, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, exhausting and headaches.What to do: Get the person to a cool place, give sips of water, seek medical attention if the person begins to vomit.Heat strokeSymptoms: High body temperature; dry, hot skin; rapid, shallow breathing.What to do: This is a medical emergency, get the person to a hospital; try to cool them down by moving them to a cool place and using cool compresses to reduce their temperature. Sources: Weather Underground; Medicinenet; The Telegraph; The Associated Press    
  • Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores across the country will see some stores closing during the next two years according to the Ascena Retail group which owns the stores. Ascena Chief executive David Jaffe announced late last week the company definitely plans to close 250 locations, and that another 400 will also be closed unless the company can secure better rental rates for those stores. Ascena joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’s, Kmart, Sears, JCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures.  More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February. 
  • Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it. >> Read more trending news “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC. “He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said. “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added. >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore “For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.” The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.  
The Latest News Videos

