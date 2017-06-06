Weak tornado confirmed in southern St. Johns County

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has confirmed a weak tornado touchdown in southern St. Johns County.

NWS Jacksonville sent a surveyor to the area around US 1 and SR 206, where they’ve now confirmed a weak EF-1 tornado hit.

#firstalertwx tree damage from tornado warned storm far Southern St Johns Co near DuPont ... Flagler Co EM @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/UwbgRjXoGW — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 6, 2017

The NWS tells WOKV, they received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm. WOKV also received a call from a listener who spotted a possible tornado in the same location.

#firstalertwx severe t'storm WARNING til 2:30pm-small part of Southern St. Johns Co. south of St. Augustine - strong winds poss @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/osFWLkCXbq — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 6, 2017

NWS Jacksonville reported downed trees and limbs. St. Johns County Fire and Rescue reports power lines are also down on West Seacove Avenue, just off SR 206, although FPL’s outage map didn’t show any widespread outages.

#firstalertwx power lines down + tree damage near Hgway 206/Highway 1 far SE St Johns Co close @WOKVNews @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/W0qFzXu1Us — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) June 6, 2017