Weeks after operations were closed off because of the fight against the massive West Mims fire on the Florida-Georgia line, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is resuming nearly all visitor services at the Main Entrance and the Stephen C. Foster State Park.

As of Wednesday, the fire remains at 152,515 acres and 65% contained. There are 387 personnel currently assigned to the fire, along with three helicopters, a fixed-wing aircraft, a multi-mission aircraft, and other ground resources.

We’re told fire personnel continue to work around the refuge on suppression efforts and inside of it to patrol and monitor the fire. Fire activity has decreased because of the recent rain, though, so fire crews have been making gains. Wet weather that has moved through the region brought three to six inches of rain- up to eight inches in some areas.

The Main Entrance to the Refuge opens Thursday for public boat launch for day-use visitors. There are also canoe and kayak rentals on site. Boat access through the State Park near Fargo will resume when water levels can support it.

Overnight canoe stops and the Chesser Island Boardwalk remains closed.

All county-wide burn bans in the area immediately around the fire have now been lifted, as has the burn ban on the Refuge itself. That means visitors can now use charcoal grills in designated picnic areas, and can have campfires in approved rings.

While operations are resuming near normal, you’re still urged to use a lot of caution at the Refuge, including adhering to all posted signs and information provided by staff and firefighters.