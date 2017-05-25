Listen Live
West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain

West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain

By: Danielle Leigh @radio_danielle
Jacksonville, FL. -  Firefighters are picking up where they left off before storms rolled into the area this week. 

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says Wednesday was a slow day operationally on the fire because thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts. 

In the latest update from fire officials, the West Mims Fire is still 60% contained and has burned over 152,000 acres. 

The storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, provided only a lull in fire activity. The entire fire received at least one inch and a half of rain on Wednesday. 

According to the incident fire behavior analyst, the fire is still burning deep underground. 

Peat and large trees can retain heat from the existing fire or new lightning strikes, and a few inches of rain will bit put the fire out. 

The fire activity could increase with the return of dry air and temperatures in the 90’s expected this upcoming weekend. 

But for now, fire officials say the West Mims Fire is quiet. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple are facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.  Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
  • Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    He was found alone at the top of the Dames Point Bridge.   A 5-week-old kitten is now safe in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) thanks to two construction workers.   On Sunday, May 21st, Arthur Earley and Jose Rosario were working at the top of the Dames Point, when they heard a kitten cry. They stopped working and eventually found a tiny kitten, huddled behind a large piece of concrete.   They were able to grab the kitten and pull him to safety, offering up their own water and snacks.   A veterinarian with JHS found the kitten needed to gain weight, but is otherwise healthy.   The kitten, now named Dames Point, is currently in a foster home, gaining weight, before he can return to JHS for adoption.
  • West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    Firefighters are picking up where they left off before storms rolled into the area this week.  The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says Wednesday was a slow day operationally on the fire because thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts.  In the latest update from fire officials, the West Mims Fire is still 60% contained and has burned over 152,000 acres.  The storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, provided only a lull in fire activity. The entire fire received at least one inch and a half of rain on Wednesday.  According to the incident fire behavior analyst, the fire is still burning deep underground.  Peat and large trees can retain heat from the existing fire or new lightning strikes, and a few inches of rain will bit put the fire out.  The fire activity could increase with the return of dry air and temperatures in the 90’s expected this upcoming weekend.  But for now, fire officials say the West Mims Fire is quiet. 
  • A true soaker the last couple of days
    A true soaker the last couple of days
    We’ve turned clear, breezy, and much less humid following a true soaker on Wednesday.  NE Florida saw 100% rain coverage with 2-6’’ of rain.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says three-day totals were as much as 8-10’’ of rain in isolated spots. “The entire month of May averages about 2.6 inches so there are a number of spots that had at least their average May rainfall yesterday and in some cases far more than that, especially when you combine those three-day totals”, said Buresh.  Temps will become the story today and Friday. With lower humidity it’s going to feel quite comfortable with afternoon temps in the mid-80’s today, and upper 80’s on Friday.  Overnight temps are expected to fall below 60.  Listen for a big warm-up for Memorial Day Weekend in the Mike Buresh weather podcast. 
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
