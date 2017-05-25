West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain

Firefighters are picking up where they left off before storms rolled into the area this week.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says Wednesday was a slow day operationally on the fire because thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts.

In the latest update from fire officials, the West Mims Fire is still 60% contained and has burned over 152,000 acres.

The storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, provided only a lull in fire activity. The entire fire received at least one inch and a half of rain on Wednesday.

According to the incident fire behavior analyst, the fire is still burning deep underground.

Peat and large trees can retain heat from the existing fire or new lightning strikes, and a few inches of rain will bit put the fire out.

The fire activity could increase with the return of dry air and temperatures in the 90’s expected this upcoming weekend.

But for now, fire officials say the West Mims Fire is quiet.