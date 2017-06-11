West Mims fire sees big jump in containment

The persistent wet weather has finally had a big payoff for the fight against the massive wildfire on the Florida-Georgia line.

The West Mims fire is now at 85% contained- a 20% jump from where it has held for some time. The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the only hotspots now are in the southeast section of the fire, but fire managers are confident the perimeter around the fire has increased.

A daily briefing from the incident management team called the fire activity Sunday “minimal”, although there is a possibility for lightening to spark new fires.

The amount of personnel on scene continues to drop with fire activity. Now, 165 personnel are assigned to the fire. Two helicopters, 11 wildland fire engines, two bulldozers, and one hand crew are also being used.

The West Mims fire sparked by lightning a little over two months ago in the Okefenokee. It grew to 152,515 acres, where it has stayed for several weeks.