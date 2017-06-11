What a sight! JAXPORT cranes moved under Dames Point Bridge

JAXPORT has repositioned two of its large shipping cranes, and that meant a trip down the St. Johns River and under the Dames Point Bridge.

﻿GALLERY: JAXPORT cranes move down the St. Johns River



The cranes were located at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, but will now serve Crowley Maritime in the Talleyrand Marine Terminal. JAXPORT says the cranes will serve Crowley’s new liquefied natural gas powered vessels.

Close Crowley Maritime LNG ship rendering Photo Credit: Courtesy of JAXPORT

JAXPORT says repositioning the cranes will maximize their use and give the biggest return for the community.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the cranes went under the Dames Point Bridge around 4:50PM Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office performed a rolling block to vehicle traffic around that time.

The cranes themselves started operations at Blount Island late last year in order to allow JAXPORT to service wider vessels. They plan to have ten cranes overall within the decade.