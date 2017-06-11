What a sight! JAXPORT cranes moved under Dames Point Bridge

Listen Live
Photo Credit: FDOT Northeast Florida
Two JAXPORT cranes were moved from Blount Island to Talleyrand Sunday.

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: FDOT Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, FL -  JAXPORT has repositioned two of its large shipping cranes, and that meant a trip down the St. Johns River and under the Dames Point Bridge.

﻿GALLERY: JAXPORT cranes move down the St. Johns River

The cranes were located at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, but will now serve Crowley Maritime in the Talleyrand Marine Terminal. JAXPORT says the cranes will serve Crowley’s new liquefied natural gas powered vessels. 

Courtesy of JAXPORT
Close

Crowley Maritime LNG ship rendering

Photo Credit: Courtesy of JAXPORT

JAXPORT says repositioning the cranes will maximize their use and give the biggest return for the community. 

The Florida Department of Transportation says the cranes went under the Dames Point Bridge around 4:50PM Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office performed a rolling block to vehicle traffic around that time.

The cranes themselves started operations at Blount Island late last year in order to allow JAXPORT to service wider vessels. They plan to have ten cranes overall within the decade.


