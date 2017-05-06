Wildfire Advisory issued for Nassau County residents

Nassau County Emergency Management has issued a precautionary notice to residents living on the west side of Nassau County.

#NassauEM advised residents along CR121 and the St. Marys to make preparations now in case an evacuation order becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/MmKa45L4nT — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017

The West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee is moving east toward the St. Mary's River. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from the city of St. George, which is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Although an evacuation order has NOT been issued for Nassau County residents, those living near CR-121 and the St. Mary’s river, from Deep Creek and Old Quail Pkwy, north to Roy Sikes Rd, have been asked to prepare their families and property now, in case an evacuation becomes necessary.

Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is open.

If you have questions, call 904-548-0900, option 1.

Smoke column from West Mims Fire as seen looking north from Bryceville pic.twitter.com/wDi54w7jJU — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 6, 2017

Florida Forestry Service working had to make lines around the fire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Z8Z7G6wmrd — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 6, 2017

20 active wildfires burning 116,066 acres in NE Florida and S Georgia today Interactive Map: https://t.co/WHfxFdTK1e pic.twitter.com/ubskwzfSLK — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 5, 2017