Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 81°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Overcast
H 81° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 81° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 81° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained
Close

Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained

Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained
Photo Credit: Kevin Clark, Action News Jax

Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained

By: Action News Jax
Photo Credit: Kevin Clark, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL -  Firefighters have contained a large wildfire at 80 percent Saturday in a Southside Jacksonville neighborhood, the Florida Forest Service said.

The wildfire burned 14 acres in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Leon Road, said area fire supervisor for Duval County Victor Taylor.

No homes have been damaged but up to fifteen homes were threatened by the fire.

Five bulldozers were dispatched, the Florida Forest Service said.

A Florida Forest Service helicopter poured 11 buckets of water on top of the fire.

All lanes of Anniston Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Fraser Road were closed due to the wildfire, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The lanes are now reopened.

Jacksonville fire rescue said eight engines, five tankers, three brush tanks, three chiefs and one rescue chief were at the scene

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Confederate monuments coming down; O'Reilly on podcast; Obama to speak; Moran dies
    7 things to know now: Confederate monuments coming down; O'Reilly on podcast; Obama to speak; Moran dies
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: Monuments taken down: Workers in New Orleans began removing Confederate monuments around the city early Monday. Trucks arrived around 1:30 a.m. at the first of four monuments the city is taking down. City officials say some protesting the removal of the statues have made death threats. According to The Associated Press, workers inspecting one of the monuments before it was to be removed were wearing flak jackets and helmets. Arkansas execution: Arkansas plans to executed two people on Monday night, the first double execution to take place in the United States in more than 16 years. If the executions take place, Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, both convicted of murder, would be the second and third inmates put to death in the state this month. Arkansas officials say they intend to execute eight inmates before the end of the month when one of the drugs it uses for lethal injections expires. O’Reilly’s podcast: Bill O’Reilly, the ousted Fox News commentator, will resume his “No Spin News” podcast on Monday, according to an announcement on his personal website. The podcast is set for 7 p.m. and is available to premium subscribers of his website. Fox dropped O’Reilly last week after he was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women. A busy week: Saturday marks President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and this week could be one of the toughest for the administration. The president has promised to unveil an outline of proposed tax cuts, to work to push along a new health care bill, and to manage a budget deadline that could shut down the government on Friday. Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on energy this week. Moran dies: Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the 1970s show “Happy Days,” died over the weekend. Moran was found dead on Saturday in Corydon, Indiana. No cause of death was given, and an autopsy is planned. Moran was 56. And one more Former President Barack Obama will make his first public appearance after leaving office in January when he speaks to university students Monday in Chicago. According to a spokesman for Obama, he plans to begin a series of speeches across the United States and in Europe.  In case you missed it   
  • Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained
    Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained
    Firefighters have contained a large wildfire at 80 percent Saturday in a Southside Jacksonville neighborhood, the Florida Forest Service said. The wildfire burned 14 acres in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Leon Road, said area fire supervisor for Duval County Victor Taylor. No homes have been damaged but up to fifteen homes were threatened by the fire. Five bulldozers were dispatched, the Florida Forest Service said. A Florida Forest Service helicopter poured 11 buckets of water on top of the fire. All lanes of Anniston Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Fraser Road were closed due to the wildfire, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The lanes are now reopened. Jacksonville fire rescue said eight engines, five tankers, three brush tanks, three chiefs and one rescue chief were at the scene
  • Update: Two arrested in Fort Caroline shooting
    Update: Two arrested in Fort Caroline shooting
    Two men are arrested in a brazen Fort Caroline shooting in broad daylight. Jacksonville police have arrested 19 year-old Terry Campbell and 24 year-old Michael Butler on charges of attempted murder. Police were in the area of Townshend and Fort Caroline working undercover Wednesday afternoon when they heard gunshots. According to a police report, Campbell fired shots from a black pistol at Butler.  They say a blue Chevrolet Impala then drove up and Butler began shooting at Campbell.  Police say Campbell fled on foot and Butler fled in the Chevrolet Impala. No one was hurt.
  • Former mayoral appointees getting $400,000 plus for unused leave
    Former mayoral appointees getting $400,000 plus for unused leave
    The 31 mayoral appointees let go by Mayor Alvin Brown will be getting one last check.  The former city workers will be getting in all more than $400,000.The appointees who were let go had saved a good amount of unused leave time.  The Times-Union reporting the city of Jacksonville will be writing checks to buy the unused leave time and it’ll average out to $13,976.  Some city workers will be getting checks for more than $50,000.Some employers have a policy in place that sick time, vacation days and personal days either get used up by the end of the year or you lose them.  The city doesn’t have that policy, but they do cap the amount of leave time you can save, it’s around 12 weeks.  That maximum is usually only obtained by workers who have a long tenure with the city.  It’s a different policy all together for police officers and fire fighters.In this case you have city workers who have been let go, and are getting back almost a third of what they made yearly.There hasn’t been much change to the policy; Mayor John Peyton was the last to tweak it.  Peyton told appointees he would not let them stay on the city books and run off their unused leave time.  The former city workers running off their time now were there prior to that change.Despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will have to be paid off some city lawmakers are not all that interested in changing the way the current rules are written.
  • Congress returns to session facing government shutdown threat
    As the Congress returns to work in Washington, D.C. after a two week break, lawmakers in both parties face a series of unsettled political battlegrounds, one of which could bring about a government shutdown by the end of the week, as President Trump and Republican leaders in the Congress grapple with the budget, money for their priorities, and unanswered questions on major issues like health reform. Here’s a snapshot as we begin the week in the nation’s capital. 1. Will the government shutdown on Friday night? That will be the biggest question as lawmakers return to legislative work sessions in the House and Senate this week. A temporary budget plan runs out at midnight on Friday April 28, and the Congress can either enact a short term extension, come to a deal on funding through the end of September (the end of the fiscal year), or get locked in a partisan struggle and do nothing, which would mean a shutdown. Negotiations have been going on for weeks, with flash points over funding for a border wall, money for the Obama health law, a bigger budget for the military and more. One thing to note – a number of Republicans would rather avoid a shutdown in the short term. .@marcorubio: 'We cannot shut down the government right now' pic.twitter.com/ET3J926ZfM — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 23, 2017 2. One big conflict – money for the border wall. During the campaign, President Donald Trump would get a huge response from his crowds by asking who would pay for a wall along the southern U.S. border. “Mexico!” was the deafening response. But that’s not the way it’s going to work out, as Mr. Trump needs money from Congress to start construction work on the wall. Democrats have made clear they’re not interested in helping in this plan to finish the budget for 2017. Why does the President need the support of Democrats? Because there are expected to be Republicans who won’t vote for a government funding measure for a variety of reasons. Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017 3. Republicans still struggling for health care deal. Over the break, the White House and GOP kept making noise about edging their way closer to a deal on a health care overhaul bill, something that President Trump and GOP leaders made a central promise in the 2016 campaign. But while there have been long distance discussions, there still is a lot of room between more moderate Republicans and more conservative members of the Freedom Caucus on the issue. Mr. Trump last week made clear that he would like to see action this week in the House, but that seems unlikely, as other matters are certainly higher up on the agenda at this point. House Speaker Paul Ryan tells GOP members House will focus on avoiding a government shutdown, not health care vote… https://t.co/KSWOkMSk0U — livenews (@livechannelfeed) April 24, 2017 4. Trump ready to unveil basics of tax reform plan. As if a government shutdown threat, the fight over money for the border wall, and the maneuvering over the health care deal isn’t enough, President Trump may add tax reform to the Legislative Stew this week as well. Mr. Trump said on Friday that he would be announcing his tax reform plan on Wednesday – a declaration that reports indicated caught his staff somewhat by surprise. It’s not expected that the White House will be sending a complete plan to the Congress with all the legislative text, but rather just the bullet points of what they want. As for Democrats, they say they will not give any votes to the GOP on tax reform, until they see the President’s tax returns – saying they want to know how any tax changes would impact Mr. Trump’s personal bottom line. We need to see @realDonaldTrump’s tax returns to know how any proposal for reform would affect him personally. #MTP — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 23, 2017 5. This week takes us through the first 100 days of Trump. The idea of judging a President by the first hundred days in office has always struck me as sort of arbitrary. You highlight your successes, puff up what you haven’t yet achieved, and try to paper over your false starts. President Trump has been grumbling of late about the whole concept, but his campaign certainly was more than happy to make big pledges for his first 100 days in office. In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Mr. Trump was asked if he should be “held accountable” to that 100-day plan. “Somebody, yeah, somebody put out the concept of a hundred day plan. But yeah. Well, I’m mostly there on most items,” he answered. If you look at the graphic below – produced by the Trump Campaign, and tweeted out by the candidate in October 2016, you will see ten items all ending in “Act” – as in, a law passed by the Congress. None of those things have made it into law as yet. April 29 marks 100 days. My contract with the American voter will restore honesty, accountability & CHANGE to Washington! #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/sbVwctT1Sj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2016 It is possible that President Trump will mark his 100th day in office with a government shutdown. We’ll see if that happens. The Senate is back on Monday. The House returns on Tuesday. Friday is the funding deadline. Pro tip: Last minute surprises are great for kids' birthday parties, not so much for funding the government. #sassywithmassie — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2017
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.